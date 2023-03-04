After becoming a mother, I still make time for me time and masks every week. With me time stress I can reduce it and become more confident because I have the opportunity to take care of myself. The mask that I now routinely use every week is SKINTIFIC Mugwort Anti Pores & Acne Clay. My favorite mask really helps clear blackheads.
SKINTIFIC Mugwort Anti Pores & Acne Clay Mask is also very good for dealing with large pores and acne problems because it contains Mugwort, an ingredient that is well-known in Korea for treating acne. Other ingredients such as Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, and Centella can control oil production, deep clean pores, clear blackheads, and soothe inflamed skin.
This clay mask has a focus on cleansing the skin of dead skin cells, sebum, and clogged pores while maintaining the health of the skin barrier.
Price: Rp. 109,000-
Content: 55 gr
Packaging :
Packaged in a glass jar and a plastic lid, it makes it very easy for me to see the rest of the product inside. It is also equipped with a very useful spatula for taking clay masks and applying them to the face.
SLS free, Paraben free, Alcohol free, Mineral Oil free, Vegan friendly, Cruelty free
Method of use
Apply the face mask thinly to clean facial skin, avoiding use near the eye area
Wait 10-15 minutes
Rinse thoroughly with warm water
Use 2-3 times a week for more optimal results
Hero Ingredients:
Mugwort
Has good anti-inflammatory properties to clean & soothe skin. Skin barrier skin will always be
awake and shrink pores
Salicylic Acid
Helps clear clogged pores, controls excess oil, and reduces inflammation
Spark
Soothes facial inflammation and also helps speed up the acne healing process
Niacinamide
Has anti-inflammatory and oil control properties while helping brighten the face
Montmorillonite
A type of mask base material from France that can effectively relieve acne and control sebum without making the skin feel dry
The texture of SKINTIFIC Mugwort Anti Pores & Acne Clay Mask is creamy and smooth like ice cream. Very easy to apply to the face. In my opinion, the aroma is very soft and yummy like food. When it was applied to my face, I felt quite a bit of tightness.
This clay mask includes exfoliation and must be done once a week because it is very effective at removing blackheads and dead skin cells. By routinely using Clay Mask, the skincare series that we use will also be more effective and absorb easily. When the mask is dry it doesn’t make your face stiff and tight. After rinsing it doesn’t make your face dry and tight, instead your face still feels moist.
After the first use of SKINTIFIC Mugwort Anti Pores & Acne Clay Mask, I felt that I could immediately see the effect, such as removing blackheads. dull skin is reduced, skin is smoother and pores are smaller. The more I regularly use this Clay Mask, my skin barrier also feels better, acne and pimples appear less frequently.
In my opinion, beauty ethusiasts should have SKINTIFIC Mugwort Anti Pores & Acne Clay Mask because it can really clean the skin from dead skin cells, sebum, and clogged pores while maintaining the health of the skin barrier. For the price, I think it’s still quite in accordance with the contents of the product because 1 scoop is enough for use on the face, just 1 layer of this mask can work well to clean the skin.