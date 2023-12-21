REVIEW. ‘Society of the Snow’ about the 1972 plane crash in the Andes

‘Society of the Snow’ is the third film adaptation of the story of the survivors of the 1972 plane crash in the Andes. Third time’s the charm. — © Netflix

The story of the 1972 plane crash in the Andes Mountains is so special and horrific that you have probably heard of it at some point. Society of the Snow powerfully reconstructs the survivors’ ordeal 51 years after the disaster.

On October 12, 1972, a Fokker plane carrying a rugby team and their relatives took off from the airport of the Uruguayan capital Montevideo bound for the Chilean capital Santiago. A day later the plane crashed in the Andes Mountains. Radio contact with civilization proved impossible. Still, some passengers managed to survive the eternal snow and lack of food for 72 days. How they survived and were saved became an almost mythical story that formed the basis of several books, a play, an opera, several documentaries and two fictional films. Spaniard JA Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), who became fascinated by the remarkable story through a book by journalist Pablo Vierci during the filming of his other disaster film The Impossible, thought that a third fiction film was possible after the Mexican Survive! (1976) and the Hollywood film Alive (1993) with Ethan Hawke.

Bayona certainly wasn’t wrong, because those two films had the sensational twist – the less you know, the better – of the survival story as a selling point. Bayona does not avoid that twist, but focuses his film more on the urge to survive, the religious aspect and the enormous courage of most passengers. However, he does serve the viewer a very spectacular crash that easily surpasses the action scene from Alive and gives you the feeling that you are on the plane. Bayona is all about thorough realism. Instead of well-known American stars, who still look as well-fed at the end as they did at the beginning, he cast unknown Uruguayan and Argentinian actors who speak Spanish and look like living corpses in the finale.

Bayona was also inspired enough to inject his film with a clever and original narrative intervention (the voiceover). Society of the Snow is a film that will not leave you cold, but to experience it to the fullest, you would do well to watch it on a big screen.

‘Society of the Snow’ opens in theaters on December 20. You can stream it on Netflix from January 4.

