When I was new to makeup, my skin became more sensitive and had frequent breakouts. Until finally I knew the problem was because I didn’t do double cleansing. Washing your face with facial soap alone is not clean enough. Remaining dirt, skincare, and makeup must be cleaned by double cleansing, namely apart from facial soap, oil-based cleanser or micellar water, such as WARDAH Perfect Bright Micellar Water.

Have friends done double cleansing? Double cleansing must be done so that the skin is completely clean from dust and dirt. If the skin is not clean and the pores are clogged, the skin will break out more easily and breakouts.

Because my skin is quite sensitive so I always choose skincare carefully. Sometimes skincare for sensitive skin is enough to drain my wallet until I finally find Wardah Perfect Bright Creamy Foam and Micellar Water that suits my skin and the price is quite affordable.

Wardah Perfect Bright Bright + Tone Up Micelllar Water

As the name suggests, Wardah Perfect Bright Bright + Tone Up Micellar Water not only cleanses the face but also brightens it. There is a 4X Bright Berries content which is rich in Vit B3, C, and E for bright healthy glowing skin. Contains Allantoin which soothes and keeps skin moist. Coupled with Vitamin Micelles Multivitamins B3, B5, C, and E to remove dirt thoroughly and provide nutrition.

Like micellar water in general, Wardah Perfect Bright Bright + Tone Up Micellar Water is clear in color and has a liquid texture like water. Wardah Perfect Micellar Water cleaning the face feels more comfortable because it doesn’t sting the skin and doesn’t make the skin dry. I also like the soft and fresh smell like berries.

For its effectiveness in cleaning makeup, in my opinion, Wardah Perfect Bright Bright + Tone Up Micellar Water is quite effective in cleaning the makeup that I use easily and without feeling stinging.

Main Ingredients of Wardah Perfect Bright Micellar Water:

4X Bright Berries is rich in Vit B3, C, and E for bright, healthy glowing skin

Vitamin Micelles Multivitamins B3, B5, C, and E remove dirt thoroughly + nourish.

Allantoin soothes and keeps your skin moisturized.

Biosaccharide Gum menc prevent inflammation and redness.

Wardah Perfect Bright Bright + Tone Up Micellar Water is not only friendly to sensitive skin but also friendly to my wallet because the price is quite affordable, which is IDR 30,000 for 30 ml.

Wardah Perfect Bright + Smooth Glow Creamy Foam

In choosing a facial cleanser for me, the most important thing is not to make the skin dry like Wardah Perfect Bright Creamy Foam. In addition, of course, you also have to be able to clean it gently. Brighter, supple and smoother skin I think is a bonus.

As the name suggests, Wardah Perfect Bright Creamy Foam has a foam-like texture and the foam is not too little and not too much. The fresh berry fragrance makes me feel more fresh and in good mood after washing my face with Wardah Perfect Bright Creamy Foam

Main Ingredients of Wardah Perfect Bright Creamy Foam:

4x Bright Berries Rich in Vit B3, C, and E for bright healthy glowing skin.

Glow Boost Technology Refines skin texture optimally for glowing skin.

Sodium PCA natural moisturizer for supple and smooth skin.

Moisturizing Olive Oil skin is smooth, clean, without feeling of being pulled.

Wardah Perfect Bright Creamy Foam is quite effective in cleaning and removing oil on the face but not stinging and does not make the skin dry. After using Wardah Perfect Bright Creamy Foam my face feels healthier and acne rarely appears.

For the price, Wardah Perfect Bright and Smooth Glow Creamy Foam is still very affordable, which is IDR 19,700 for a 50 ml size.

Want healthy skin and secure finances? Wardah Perfect Bright could be the answer. In my opinion, Wardah Perfect Bright Micellar Water and Creamy Foam are enough to meet my needs and expectations for a cleanser that is safe for sensitive skin, can take care of the skin, and the bonus is that the skin becomes softer and brighter.