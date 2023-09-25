Reviewing Goldwin x Spiber’s Rebirth: 2023 Autumn and Winter Media Conference

Goldwin x Spiber 2023 Autumn and Winter Media Conference Review

The Goldwin x Spiber 2023 Autumn and Winter Media Conference took place recently with the theme of “rebirth”, aiming to realize the happiness of all things. The collaboration between the two companies has been highly anticipated, as both are known for their innovative and sustainable approach to fashion.

During the conference, Goldwin and Spiber showcased their latest collection, featuring cutting-edge materials and designs. The audience was captivated by the eco-friendly and futuristic pieces that combined Goldwin’s expertise in outdoor clothing with Spiber’s breakthrough biofabrication technology.

One of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of a new fabric developed by Spiber called “Spider Silk”. This innovative material is created by replicating the proteins found in spider silk using genetically engineered yeast. The result is a strong and lightweight textile that has the potential to revolutionize the fashion industry.

In addition to the new fabric, Goldwin and Spiber also showcased their commitment to sustainability with the use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. They emphasized the importance of creating fashion that not only looks good but also minimizes its impact on the environment.

Hender Scheme officially releases new platform “Circulation”

In another fashion-related news, Hender Scheme has officially launched its new platform called “Circulation”. The platform consists of four projects: “Repair”, “Resale”, “Customization”, and “Workshop”. Hender Scheme, known for its craftsmanship and high-quality leather goods, aims to promote a more sustainable approach to fashion consumption through this new initiative.

The “Repair” project offers customers the opportunity to have their Hender Scheme products repaired, extending their lifespan and reducing waste. The “Resale” project enables customers to sell their pre-owned Hender Scheme items, allowing them to find new homes and reducing the demand for new products. The “Customization” project offers customers the chance to personalize their Hender Scheme pieces, adding a unique touch to their wardrobe. Finally, the “Workshop” project aims to educate and engage customers in sustainable fashion practices through workshops and events.

Nippon Television Officially Acquires Studio Ghibli

In a major development in the world of animation, Nippon Television has officially acquired Studio Ghibli. This news comes as the legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki prepares for his retirement, raising concerns about the future of the renowned animation studio.

The acquisition of Studio Ghibli by Nippon Television comes as a surprise to many, as the studio has maintained its independence for decades. However, the partnership is seen as a strategic move to secure the future of Studio Ghibli, ensuring that its legacy continues even after Miyazaki’s retirement.

The search for Miyazaki’s successor is expected to be a challenging task for both Nippon Television and Studio Ghibli. The filmmaker has left an indelible mark on the animation industry with his imaginative storytelling and unique visual style, making it difficult to find someone who can fill his shoes. Nevertheless, fans of Studio Ghibli remain hopeful that the studio will continue to produce enchanting and captivating films in the years to come.

Stone Island x New Balance Made in UK 991v2 latest joint shoe officially debuts

The highly anticipated collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance has finally made its debut with the release of the Made in UK 991v2 shoe. The collaboration combines Stone Island’s expertise in technical fabrics and New Balance’s iconic sneaker design, resulting in a unique and stylish footwear option.

The Made in UK 991v2 features a combination of premium materials, including leather and mesh, to ensure both durability and breathability. The shoe incorporates innovative technologies such as ENCAP and ABZORB, providing superior comfort and support.

Sales information for the Stone Island x New Balance Made in UK 991v2 shoe will be released simultaneously, and fans can expect high demand for this limited edition collaboration.

Based on GT-2160 and GEL-1130, ASICS releases multiple pairs of special collaboration shoes

ASICS, the renowned sportswear brand, has recently released multiple pairs of special collaboration shoes. The shoes are based on the popular models GT-2160 and GEL-1130, and they are a result of collaborations with Cecilie Bahnsen, Dime, HAL STUDIOS®, and AIREI.

During ASICS Paris Fashion Week event, Hypebeast had the opportunity to interview the four collaborators. Cecilie Bahnsen, known for her feminine and romantic designs, brought her signature touch to the collection. Dime, a skateboarding brand, infused the shoes with their streetwear aesthetic. HAL STUDIOS®, a leading design studio, added their innovative and futuristic elements to the collaboration. AIREI, a Japanese fashion brand, added a touch of minimalism and simplicity to the collection.

The special collaboration shoes by ASICS showcase the brand’s commitment to innovation and creativity in the world of sportswear. Each partner brings their unique perspective and style, resulting in a diverse and exciting range of footwear options.

Overall, the recent fashion and entertainment news highlights the industry’s continuous effort towards sustainability, creativity, and collaboration. Whether it’s the use of innovative materials, the promotion of sustainable practices, or the merging of different design aesthetics, these developments reshape the future of fashion and animation.

