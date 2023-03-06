Home Entertainment Revisionist and anti-romantic Western – Il Sole 24 ORE
Revisionist and anti-romantic Western – Il Sole 24 ORE

Revisionist and anti-romantic Western – Il Sole 24 ORE

The beginning of The english (on Paramount+ from March 8) could be deceiving: a long, slow sequence with voiceover that tells of the encounter between a man and a woman, on a montage of images that place the setting in the Wild West of the late nineteenth century. But already there are at least a couple of elements that attract attention: the voice itself, above all, that of Emily Blunt (who plays the protagonist Cornelia Locke), and the air of mystery that the images manage to evoke.

The heart of the story is the unlikely encounter between Lady Cornelia, a noblewoman who has reached the American prairies from England to avenge the death of her son, and Eli Whipp / Wounded Wolf (played by a stellar Chaske Spencer), a native Pawnee who he fought in the US army and now he wishes he could own a piece of land in Nebraska, where he could build a quiet life. The plot is, in reality, much more complex and the details are sometimes difficult to understand, but the evolution of the relationship between the two protagonists amply compensates for any confusion.

We have now seen many revisionist, anti-romantic, violent westerns that show the many dark sides of American expansion, but in this series created by Hugo Blick (The honourable woman, Black earth rising) there’s a surplus of style that makes it all that much more interesting: from sweeping prairie vistas to newly built cities, from shootouts to field-counter shots, Blick (who wrote and directed all six episodes) has the undeniable ability to place the camera where we would not expect, thus transforming the simple descent of a woman from a carriage into a mini pièce theatrical at the same time grotesque and full of suspense. The frequent shots from alienating points of view add a patina of the grotesque to a story that aspires to be epic. Another very successful element are the dialogues, short and fragmentary, very credible but at the same time almost lyrical.

Then there is a cast of the highest level: being a BBC co-production, some secondary characters are played by British actors of the level of Ciarán Hinds (Rome, The terror), who already in the first episode gives life to a perfect, charismatic and revolting villain.

The english
Hugo Blick
Paramount+, from 8 March

