The international first-line fashion magazine brand “V MAGAZINE” is officially introduced into China and will be launched in March 2023. As the publisher of the magazine, Fashion Media Group will comprehensively promote the brand building of V CHINA. With a monthly issue cycle, the magazine brings Chinese readers a fashion feast with an international perspective.

Fashion Media Group integrates its resources, so that V CHINA is not limited to magazines, but actively responds to the current era in the form of omni-media, rejuvenates with a new image, integrates international fashion with Chinese fashion, and interprets infinite possibilities through fresh perspectives.

V CHINA will focus on fashion, art, beauty, music, film, culture and other fields, and create a cutting-edge fashion media ecology in China through multiple forms such as vision, video, interaction, and digital products, and provide the most imaginative and creative artists. Provide a display stage and provide a new communication platform for users and brands.

“V MAGAZINE”, as an iconic style and fashion magazine in the 21st century, continues to evolve in classic fashion and avant-garde trends with the spirit of constantly pushing the limits and fearless exploration. V CHINA will become a firm companion and leader of China‘s fashion industry with a new look!