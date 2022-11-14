Home Entertainment Revitalizing fashion, “V MAGAZINE” is officially introduced to China jqknews
Entertainment

Revitalizing fashion, “V MAGAZINE” is officially introduced to China jqknews

by admin
Revitalizing fashion, “V MAGAZINE” is officially introduced to China jqknews

The international first-line fashion magazine brand “V MAGAZINE” is officially introduced into China and will be launched in March 2023. As the publisher of the magazine, Fashion Media Group will comprehensively promote the brand building of V CHINA. With a monthly issue cycle, the magazine brings Chinese readers a fashion feast with an international perspective.

Fashion Media Group integrates its resources, so that V CHINA is not limited to magazines, but actively responds to the current era in the form of omni-media, rejuvenates with a new image, integrates international fashion with Chinese fashion, and interprets infinite possibilities through fresh perspectives.

V CHINA will focus on fashion, art, beauty, music, film, culture and other fields, and create a cutting-edge fashion media ecology in China through multiple forms such as vision, video, interaction, and digital products, and provide the most imaginative and creative artists. Provide a display stage and provide a new communication platform for users and brands.

“V MAGAZINE”, as an iconic style and fashion magazine in the 21st century, continues to evolve in classic fashion and avant-garde trends with the spirit of constantly pushing the limits and fearless exploration. V CHINA will become a firm companion and leader of China‘s fashion industry with a new look!

See also  I believe that "Kunlun Shrine" will rekindle your enthusiasm for "Insect Valley of Yunnan"_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Himalaya launched a self-made late-night companion conversation column...

The second round of “MMA2022” performance lineup is...

Something is lost between Carlo and Diana

“Autumn in Rongcheng” Lv Siqing and young musicians...

Technology empowers to create a new variety show...

83-year-old Chen Shufang talks about “There are only...

eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x The North Face...

2022 Wanda Films Annual Film Conference Held

How to reduce sugar scientifically?Expert: No need to...

Emmy Award-Winning Animated ‘Bluey’ for Preschoolers Learning English

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy