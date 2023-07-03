Revival of Hong Kong-Style Horror: The Success of ‘Southern Maobeima’ Signals a Comeback

Hong Kong-style horror films are experiencing a revival, thanks to the success of the hit movie “Southern Maobeima” on iQiyi and Tencent Video. The film, which tells the story of a Maoshan Taoist and Guanbei sent horse immortals who catch ghosts and exorcise evil spirits, has been praised for its authentic “Hong Kong flavor”.

In the past, Hong Kong films were known for their supernatural themes, with Lin Zhengying’s ghost films being iconic childhood memories of audiences in the 80s and 90s. Though Lin Zhengying may no longer be active in the industry, the influence of Hong Kong-style thrillers can still be felt.

“Southern Maobeima” pays homage to the traditional elements of Hong Kong ghostly horror films by incorporating folk techniques of exorcism, such as returning evil spirits, splashing dog blood, and using Taoist robes and gossip mirrors. Audiences who enjoy Hong Kong-style thrillers will find the familiar essence in this film.

The revival of Hong Kong ghost films can be attributed to the director Xu He, who has a passion for folk themes and has been fascinated by Hong Kong-style horror movies since childhood. Xu He has previously directed films like “Lamp of the Soul” and won awards for his short film “Suicide Bridge”. With “Southern Maobeima”, Xu He’s dedication and attention to detail in researching Maoshan Taoism and horse immortals have paid off.

The film boasts a reliable cast, with actors such as Ge Shuai, Du Zhiguo, Yu Jiachuan, Lin Ziqing, and Wang Jiayu. The behind-the-scenes team is equally professional, with experienced directors like Zhang Shitao and screenwriters like Jiang Xitao and Yang Nan.

The production company Hebei Zhengqingqing Film and Television, known for its young filmmakers, including Xu He, has produced “Southern Maobeima” and promises to release more high-quality movies in the future.

Currently available on iQiyi and Tencent Video, “Southern Maobeima” is a must-watch for fans of Hong Kong-style thriller movies.

