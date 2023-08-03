Reviving Changsha Flower Drum Opera: Exploring the Market and Inheriting Tradition

Changsha Flower Drum Opera, known for its colorful performances and captivating storytelling, has once again captured the hearts of its audience with a rerun of the classic play “Spring Grass Chuangtang”. The performance, held at the Changsha Experimental Theater on August 1st, received high praise for its bizarre stories and mesmerizing performances.

The Changsha Huagu Opera Protection and Inheritance Center, dedicated to preserving and promoting the unique characteristics of Huagu Opera, has been actively working towards the revival of this traditional art form. However, the center acknowledges the need to explore new avenues, such as entering the market, to ensure the continued protection and inheritance of Changsha Huagu Opera.

The revival of “Spring Grass Chuangtang” has garnered immense interest from fans of the opera. Not only did spectators attend the live performance at the theater, but the show was also broadcasted live on various online platforms, attracting a staggering 520,000 views. Netizens praised the performance and expressed their gratitude for being able to watch the show through the live broadcast.

The Changsha Huagu Opera Protection and Inheritance Center places great emphasis on both preserving the classics and cultivating young talent. Through creative transformations and innovative developments, the center incorporates elements from various opera styles to create a unique flavor representative of Changsha Flower Drum Opera. The main creative team restructured the performance, incorporating dance techniques and making the libretto and lines more relatable to the local audience.

While the center has made significant progress in enriching their repertoire and training young actors, they acknowledge the need to adapt to the changing times. With the diversification of the cultural market, Huagu Opera faces challenges such as an aging audience and a shrinking market. In order to better protect and inherit this national intangible cultural heritage, the Changsha Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government will convert the Changsha Huagu Opera Protection and Inheritance Center into a fully funded institution.

To further expand the influence of Huagu Opera and attract a younger audience, the center plans to combine online and offline strategies. Starting from September 2022, the center will be stationed on a short video live broadcast platform, conducting three online live performances each week with an average viewership of over 600,000 people per game. They also aim to integrate traditional culture with online platforms, bringing in more fans and breaking the limitations of time and space.

Additionally, the center aims to combine marketization with online strategies. They plan to use traditional cultural expressions to promote rural products and cultural tourism, integrating performances with product showcases and themed activities. This approach not only promotes Huagu Opera but also contributes to the revitalization of rural areas and the cultural tourism industry.

Wang Yong, director of the Changsha Flower Drum Opera Protection and Inheritance Center, is optimistic about the future of Huagu Opera. He believes that by combining both online and offline efforts, they can create a stronger presence for Huagu Opera and ensure its continued preservation and inheritance.

As Huagu Opera continues to embrace the opportunities presented by the digital age, the Changsha Huagu Opera Protection and Inheritance Center remains committed to preserving the rich cultural heritage while exploring new strategies to adapt to the changing market. With their unwavering dedication, Huagu Opera is set to captivate audiences for generations to come.

