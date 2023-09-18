Reviving Denim: Exploring the Latest Denim Outfit Formulas

Denim outfit formula has been uploaded, please click to check it!

Fashion changes, but the free denim style still stands. With the rise of retro trends, the denim complex among fashionable people has once again been evoked. As the ivy of fashion items, the elements of denim and jeans are an excellent choice to show personality and taste. Their appearance makes the outfit more recognizable.

Diesel, known as the hot-girl hot-selling machine, has set off a denim revival craze time and time again. In the Diesel 2024 early spring series, several fashions with denim as the main element are boldly creative and once again reshape the fashion revolution.

As Daniel Lee’s second helm at Burberry, the 2024 early spring series boldly made an innovative change to the Prince of Wales plaid: twisted stripes. The lines go from top to bottom, from thick to thin, with a psychedelic color like electric waves, making the traditional British style less dull. These printed patterns appear on the cuffs and trouser legs of the denim suit, making the design more three-dimensional, layered, and full of vitality.

Blumarine, the company behind the popular butterfly-shaped tank tops, tapped into a brighter color palette for this collection. The light blue denim pieces outline a fashionable, tight and smooth silhouette, blending into a sexy atmosphere with a confident street style, exuding a charming femininity.

Where does the use of denim end? Maybe the Y/Project Fall 2023 collection can tell you. Designer Glenn Martens deconstructs, cuts and reorganizes denim fabrics to inspire more fashion inspiration about denim fabrics. In addition to the design of jackets and trousers, the designer has reshaped denim on shoes and even added washing, pleating, and cover designs, which shows his proficiency in different ways of playing denim.

This season Off-White performs interpretations on the basis of deconstruction techniques and comfort concepts with a strong sense of design. In the collision and fusion of different elements, it fully demonstrates the exclusive style language of trendy and avant-garde personality. Denim jackets are no longer the same stand-up collar design, but are presented in a more street-friendly hooded design.

Stella McCartney’s clothing incorporates her favorite feeling of the 1960s and 1970s and interprets romantic women’s clothing with slightly frank and exquisite tailoring techniques. This series is designed with denim elements, and the style is both sweet and romantic like a girl and also has a British rock style.

For Balenciaga’s early spring ‘Capital B’ series, creative director Demna applied daily life to clothing design. People can see the tribute to tradition and the pursuit of creativity. But compared to the former’s conscious emphasis on tailoring, this time the interpretation of denim fashion with a windbreaker becomes more interesting. The key to autumn dressing is layering, and nothing can highlight layering better than a simple denim inner wear, such as this denim shirt worn on the street with straight jeans. Finally, continue the fall aesthetic with a chocolate brown blazer, suede boots, and a shoulder bag.

The recent trend in jeans must be “the looser, the better.” As you can see from the Copenhagen Fashion Week street photos, a pair of loose Agolde jeans, Mango’s ladylike jacket, and Tory Burch’s metallic ballet flats offset the casual coolness. Meanwhile, Prada’s Cleo bag is a minimalist must-have.

Give yourself a double denim look this fall with Loulou Studio’s light wash denim jacket shirt and matching jeans! Adidas Samba OG sneakers also freshen up the look, while Staud’s canvas moon bag stays on trend. How to combine two IT items into a great outfit? Try pairing a denim maxi skirt with a pair of dainty flats. The highlights of this look are Ganni’s button-fly long skirt and crystal-embellished ballet flats from JW Anderson. Finally, a black bag from The Row and black sunglasses from Ray-Ban are used to complete the denim look.

Whether it’s the heat of summer or the cold weather is just beginning, denim jackets are always a stylish choice. In autumn, the denim jacket, a regular on the catwalk, is actually a versatile choice. You can also match the short denim jacket with Alice + Olivia’s leather maxi skirt and Loeffler Randall’s black Mary Jane shoes just like the street style look.

Citizens of Humanity’s drawstring jeans are the perfect mix of casual and stylish. It can be the same as the street style look, Zara’s long leather windbreaker and By Far’s pointed high heels. In addition to these outfit formulas, denim actually has a variety of fun outfits. You might as well take a look at how fashionable celebrities master the new iterations of the denim trend.

Dua Lipa’s long buttoned denim look is designed with a light wash and is from Ferragamo’s 2023 early fall collection. Excellent accessories also help to really enhance the look. The combination of a white geometric shoulder bag and patent leather knee-high boots shows a new way of denim for autumn.

Bella Hadid wore a dark washed denim maxi dress, paired with a black velvet corset, black boots, and brown leather fingerless gloves to complete her retro celebrity look.

Naomi Campbell showed off her take on the denim trend in a calf-length puff hem denim skirt.

Gigi Hadid wore a light wash dress with baby periwinkle long sleeves and white pointed high heels, subtly blending street style with elegance.

Autumn is coming, it’s time to dig out the denim items in your wardrobe and play with the floral denim style to freely show your chic style.