Reviving Xunyang Woodblock Prints: A Story of Heritage and Development

Xunyang City, Shaanxi Province, is home to a rich tradition of woodblock prints, a heritage that has been passed down through generations. On November 22, members and teachers of the Farmers Printmaking Cooperative were hard at work in the Xunyang Printmaking Institute, carving out intricate designs and creating beautiful prints.

The art of woodblock prints has a long history in Xunyang City, nestled in the Qinba Mountains. Through the dedication and persistence of folk artists, and with the support of local governments, the traditional art form of Xunyang woodblock prints has seen rapid development in recent years. In 2019, the Xunyang Printmaking Institute was established as a public welfare institution, providing training and organizing various activities to promote the spread of Xunyang woodblock prints. These activities included initiatives such as “into scenic spots, into communities, into campuses” and printmaking summer camps.

One of the significant milestones in the recognition of Xunyang’s woodblock prints came in 2022 when it was included in the seventh batch of intangible cultural heritage of Shaanxi Province. This acknowledgment is a testament to the significance and cultural value of Xunyang’s traditional art form.

Moreover, the Xunyang Printmaking Institute has also set up a farmers’ printmaking cooperative, following a business model that involves “Printmaking Institute Training + Cooperative + Farmers.” This model aims to recycle and sell students’ works, thereby forming a stable creative team comprised of approximately 170 members.

The establishment of the Xunyang Printmaking Institute and the recognition of Xunyang’s traditional woodblock prints as intangible cultural heritage reflect a commitment to preserving and promoting this art form. It ensures that future generations will continue to be inspired by the beauty and history of Xunyang’s woodblock prints.

