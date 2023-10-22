Reviving Youthful Memories Through Song: The Lost Singer’s Appearance in ‘Time Concert·Friends’

Looking for Memories of Youth in Singing: “The Lost Singer” Appearance Time Concert

Tonight’s report (Reporter Gao Shuang) – Hunan Satellite TV’s slow variety show “Time Concert·Friends” aired a special episode of “The Lost Singer” last night. Dai Penni, Zhang Jie, Deng Ziqi, Yu Wenwen, Huang Ling invited Wu Kequn, Wang Zhengliang, and other friends to gather together to find youthful memories in singing.

“Happy Boys” in 2007 left a mark on the hearts of countless people. That year, Zhang Jie, Wang Zhengliang, and Yao Zheng worked hard for their music dreams with a group of brothers. At the show, Zhang Jie brought a song “Light Chaser” to his friends who have chased the light together. Kequn Wu and his “savage old friend” Dai Penny met in 2002, and they filmed “Moonlight Forest” together, and they have a very good relationship. In the show, the two collaborated to perform the interactive “Maid,” and the lyrics seemed to reproduce the plot in the film.

“Lonely Northern Hemisphere” is sung by singer Ou Deyang. The original MV was a comic version. The singer did not show his face, and it was full of mystery. Once the song was released, it became popular all over the country. Last night, Ou Deyang came to the scene as the “missing singer” to talk to everyone about the story behind the song. In addition, Xiangxiang, who once sang “Mouse Loves Rice,” was also present and sang this classic song live.

