ROME – “I believe that in the most serious cases of traffic offences, the revocation for life of the right to drive can and should be considered, especially if someone starts driving stuffed with cocaine, completely drunk because he is a bomb and a potential murderer”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, at the presentation of the Dekra report on road safety, adding that “there are various associations that bring together the victims of hit-and-run hit-and-run drivers who are asking for the revocation of their driving license for life”.

Salvini, who said he wanted to convene a table on the highway code by the end of the year whose last update dates back to 30 years ago, underlined that it is necessary “to intervene on sanctions not so much economic and criminal but on time limits”.

A now necessary tightening on road safety given that even today in the European Union accidents in the 18-24 age group cause the death of the driver or the passenger next to him in 64% of cases, compared to 44% in the population overall. An increasingly central theme, considering that worldwide road accidents represent the first cause of death among young people aged between 5 and 29 years.

In Italy, according to the latest preliminary estimate by Istat relating to the period January-June 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, the data indicate that there were 81,437 road accidents with injuries to people (+24.7%), the victims were 1,450 (+15.3%) and 108,996 injured (+25.7%). But new risk prospects, according to the report, come from new generation, connected and digital vehicles which, if used without adequate awareness and training, could even increase the number of accidents.