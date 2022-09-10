The philological study of great pop music classics such as the Beatles’ Revolver can reveal the original spirit of a famous song, Yellow Submarine, apparently so festive that it even enters the choirs of the ultras at the stadium. Far from being the rock march with an irresistible refrain made on purpose to imprint itself in the ears of those who listened to it and listens to it, that piece was actually imagined by John Lennon in a completely different light, much more melancholy and personal: “In the town where I was born, No one cared, no one cared,” Lennon sang in the first demo.

It is one of the exhibits published in the forthcoming re-edition of Revolver, and it is not the only one: the discussions on the alleged discontent of the classical musicians involved in the recording of the violin parts in Eleanor Rigby seem to have been eliminated by the friendly dialogues between Paul McCartney and the same musicians. The disagreements within the band began right at the time of that album, but according to Mc Cartney Revolver it was the record in which the four Beatles were themselves as they had never been, so their contribution was maximum.

If the authors of this precious re-edition of a masterpiece – Giles Martin and Klaus Voormann – were able to work on takes and demos stolen in the hall while the Fab Four played in the hall, allowing the examination of the genesis of gems among the most precious of the four Liverpool, it is thanks to the technology seen at work in Get Back, the documentary by Steve Jackson. Instruments and voices were extracted and inserted into the album without the characteristics having been altered, which allowed to reconstruct the evolution of songs born in one way and released in another, as Yellow Submarine teaches. If the same techniques are used with the same mastery and passion, one can only imagine what one will be able to pull off from other legendary records.