Rey Mysterio Undergoes Knee Surgery and Will Miss Rest of WWE Season

Rey Mysterio Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out for Rest of Year in WWE

14, November 2023 – 19:51

┃ Elihu Llano

Rey Mysterio has announced on his social media that he underwent knee surgery and will be out for the rest of the year in WWE. There is no estimated date for his possible return, but the company typically prefers to let fighters fully recover before allowing them to return to the ring, with the Royal Rumble being a potential comeback event.

The master of 619 shared a photo from the stretcher with his entire knee wrapped in a cast. Although the estimated wait time for recovery is six weeks, it is uncertain if he will be able to return within that time frame.

In response to the attack made on him during the last edition of SmackDown by Santos Escobar, Mysterio left a message for Escobar, expressing a desire to settle the score with him once he is back in action.

The attack occurred during a segment in the ring, where Carlito appeared to blame Escobar’s defeat of Rey. This led to a confrontation between the two, with Escobar eventually turning heel and entering into a rivalry with Mysterio. However, with the injury, the creative plans will need to be adjusted to continue the story of the separation of the LWO without Mysterio, who is the main figure and leader of the team.

Photo: IG Rey Mysterio

