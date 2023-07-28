“Rheingold”, the incredible true story of a criminal turned rapper

Listen to the audio version of the article

When prison can offer a second chance: this is the incredible story of Giwar Hajabi, a petty criminal who became a powerful drug dealer who, once arrested, understood what his true path in life was.

Known by his stage name of Xatar, Hajabi has begun a second life as a successful rapper and his life is told in “Rheingold”, a film released this week in our theaters.

Tortured in an Iraqi prison, Xatar recalls how he spent his childhood as a Kurd on the Iraqi border and the subsequent arrest of his musician parents. After climbing the drug-dealing ladder, he loses a precious shipment and plans a legendary gold heist to pay off his debts to the cartel.

His criminal activities have never affected his passion for music, especially for rap, which will also become his profession.

An incredible story, that of the Kurdish rapper Xatar, who went from the war to the ghetto to the peaks of world music, which is told by Fatih Akin, a director born in Germany of Turkish parents who has often directed films around the theme of migration: among his the best works can be counted in this sense “The Turkish Bride” of 2004 and “The Edge of Paradise” of 2007. After having demonstrated a good narrative ability with these films, Akin has fallen into a whirlwind of bad results in recent years, with films simply to be forgotten such as “Beyond the night” and “The Monster of St. Pauli”. Thanks to “Rheingold” he manages to get up again, signing an interesting biographical feature film capable of intriguing.

A circle of genres

The true story of Xatar is the opportunity for Akin to range between different genres, which end up alternating and mixing in a rather successful way: we go from biopic to thriller, also arriving at war cinema, gangster and, of course, a series of intense musical moments. “Rheingold” involves for a fascinating story and for how the director manages to manage the different temporalities well, but at the same time the staging is extremely artificial and Akin still ends up looking too much in the mirror, focusing on undoubtedly unnecessary baroque virtuosity It remains a decisive step forward compared to the latest works and there are no shortage of noteworthy sequences, but the overall design convinces up to a certain point and it is a film that one risks quickly forgetting.

Among the novelties of the week there is also the Italian film “Noi anni luce”, directed by Tiziano Russo. The protagonist is the teenager Elsa, who is suddenly diagnosed with leukemia. The girl urgently needs a transplant, but the only person compatible for the donation is the father she has never known. Thus begins a journey in search of the parent, accompanied by Edo, a boy she met in the hospital.Exploded thanks to success of “The Fault in Our Stars”, the trend of the “adolescent cancer movie” is now a sub-genre that often focuses on tears that are too easy and struggles to avoid the many rhetorical traps it finds along the way. Even “We Light Years” falls into these risks , a film that manages to touch deep chords only at times and which is obvious and predictable for almost its entire duration. There is no shortage of sincere moving moments, but they end up being lost due to the too many stereotypes and clichés of the screenplay: such a theme would have needed more attention in the dramaturgical construction phase. Among the best examples of this trend, we should mention “That fantastic worst year of my life” by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon from 2015.

