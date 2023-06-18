Rhuigi Villaseñor accused of stealing RHUDE funds to support ‘personal luxury’

Recently, news about designer Rhuigi Villaseñor has been everywhere. In addition to leaving Bally to shock the fashion circle, according to the “Los Angeles Times” report, this time he was accused by George Robertson, who owns 20% of his personal brand RHUDE, saying that he had been stealing company funds to support their extravagant lifestyles, such as flying private jets, vacationing in Italy, buying Ferraris, Lamborghinis, $100,000 worth of watches, etc.

George Robertson also stated in the complaint that Rhuigi Villaseñor’s annual income exceeds $30 million, but his annual dividends as a co-owner of the brand are as low as $41,000. At the same time, he also said that Rhuigi Villaseñor regularly sells merchandise privately to VIP customers , and claiming profits to hide sales, enriching themselves with power and control over products and financial records.

George Robertson is currently seeking compensation, including the removal of Rhuigi Villaseñor’s executive power from RHUDE. Readers may wish to continue to pay attention to future developments.