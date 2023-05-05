Home » Rial is preparing to return to the country and thanked those who “fought” at his side
Entertainment

Rial is preparing to return to the country and thanked those who “fought” at his side

by admin
Rial is preparing to return to the country and thanked those who “fought” at his side

He journalist Jorge Rialthat last Saturday He was urgently admitted to the Colombian city of Bogotá after suffering a complex heart conditionthanked through his social networks those who without knowing him “fought” at his side and announced that “soon” he will return to Buenos Aires.

“This was the battlefield for five days. I was able to leave it because there were many people who accompanied me. Very close and at a distance,” he wrote. the journalist in his Instagram account under a photo where you can see the empty bed of the Del Country clinic in Bogotá.

«Moment of sadness, tiredness but also of discovery. To continue recovering. Thanks to those who, without knowing me, fought by my side. I’ll be there soon. But everything will not be the same, it is impossible. Now I will be able to put together this puzzle that life gave me,” concluded Rial, who is in Bogotá accompanied by his daughters and where Dr. Guillermo Capuya also traveled.

When does Jorge Rial return to the country?

According to the professionals who treat him, the driver he would be transferred to Buenos Aires on a medical plane to continue his recovery in the country. The trip, if there are no inconveniences, is scheduled for this Saturday, according to the C5N channel.

He conductor in front of the cycle “Argenzuela”, of C5N, he was on vacation in Bogotá when he began to feel chest pain. Last Saturday he was admitted to the clinic where they managed to compensate him and, among other things, they had to place a stent.

See also  Denis Diderot, the philosopher and art critic at the Louvre biennials


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

He hunted a jaguar and was fined a...

Procedures for Argentine professionals who emigrate to Spain:...

24-hour municipal dental care is enabled in the...

Song Jia appeared in Xi’an Kaiyuan Sulwhasoo House...

The Government includes new products in the agricultural...

PIAGET Possession Time Comes and Turns Series Palace...

sold more than 100 thousand tickets in less...

This second, close to you Tiffany 520 limited-time...

Hombre agrede to former prime minister Italian Giuseppe...

Ecuadorian bonds rise encouraged by the agreement with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy