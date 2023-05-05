Rial is preparing to return to the country and thanked those who “fought” at his side

He journalist Jorge Rialthat last Saturday He was urgently admitted to the Colombian city of Bogotá after suffering a complex heart conditionthanked through his social networks those who without knowing him “fought” at his side and announced that “soon” he will return to Buenos Aires.

“This was the battlefield for five days. I was able to leave it because there were many people who accompanied me. Very close and at a distance,” he wrote. the journalist in his Instagram account under a photo where you can see the empty bed of the Del Country clinic in Bogotá.

«Moment of sadness, tiredness but also of discovery. To continue recovering. Thanks to those who, without knowing me, fought by my side. I’ll be there soon. But everything will not be the same, it is impossible. Now I will be able to put together this puzzle that life gave me,” concluded Rial, who is in Bogotá accompanied by his daughters and where Dr. Guillermo Capuya also traveled.

When does Jorge Rial return to the country?

According to the professionals who treat him, the driver he would be transferred to Buenos Aires on a medical plane to continue his recovery in the country. The trip, if there are no inconveniences, is scheduled for this Saturday, according to the C5N channel.

He conductor in front of the cycle “Argenzuela”, of C5N, he was on vacation in Bogotá when he began to feel chest pain. Last Saturday he was admitted to the clinic where they managed to compensate him and, among other things, they had to place a stent.



