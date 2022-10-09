- Rian, the originator of Hallyu, was exposed to cheating in marriage? The wife is Bai Fumei and has a super high value. He is so ignorant? _Kim Tae Hee_Rain_Chen Homin sohu
- Denying being a Rain junior female player: Thank you for comparing me to Kim Tae Hee Lianhe Zaobao
- Rain Fang responded to the rumors of derailment: the rumors circulating now are not true ent.sina.com.cn
- It is rumored on the Internet that Rain cheated on “a golfer who looks like Kim Tae Hee”, and Cao Jung Seok was also innocently shot! KSD Korea Star Network
- Korean Net’s wildly rumored “Tianwang derailed golfer” Rain Cho Jung-seok responded quickly Lianhe Zaobao
- See full coverage on Google News
See also The 14th National Games trampoline event ended, Olympic athletes upset and missed the gold medal_finals