Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto will operate with the Boeing 737-Max 8

Gol Linhas Aéreas announced a new air network for its bases in Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. As of May 9th, both cities will have daily and direct flights to São Paulo Airport, Congonhas. On that date, the modern Boeing 737-Max 8 enter into operation on both routes.

With the arrival of the Boeing 737 on the Ribeirão Preto – São Paulo and São José do Rio Preto – São Paulo routes, Gol’s offer of seats in both cities will be expanded by 60%. Operations with the Boeing 737 Max in the interior of São Paulo also represent a relevant gain in sustainability. These aircraft are fundamental in Gol’s strategy for growth, consistency and proximity, including its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as they offer 15% fuel savings, 16% less carbon emissions, 40% less noise and greater range. , compared to the Boeing 737-NG.

Departure times for flights from Congonhas to Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto are concentrated between the end of the morning and the beginning of the afternoon, from Monday to Sunday. Takeoffs from the cities of São Paulo to São Paulo, on the same days, were planned for early and until mid-afternoon.

