Ricardo Bussi, Javier Milei’s candidate for governor of Tucumán, rejects one of his key proposals

On June 11, the elections will take place in Tucumán, which had been suspended. In this context, Ricardo Bussicandidate for governor for La Libertad Avanza, spoke out this Tuesday against one of the main proposals that the leader of the political space himself, Javier Mileypresented before the Court.

Specifically, the Tucuman candidate for governor does not agree with eliminating the co-participation and recognized that the liberal economist still does not have the structure to face a presidential election, at least with regard to the north of the country.

Dollarization, weapons, privatizations and elimination of the ESI: Milei’s electoral platform

“With Milei we have a common path, but this does not mean that we agree on everything. He surely has discrepancies in the things that I think, as I have discrepancies with him,” Bussi said in dialogue with Radio With You, although he clarified that he does not agree with the intention of the libertarian leader in matters of co-participation.

In this same line, with respect to the document that Milei sent to the National Electoral Chamber where he proposes to eliminate the co-participation in case of reaching the Rivadavia seat, he pointed out that “There are issues that he has to explain” and that for the moment “it is enough that you help us in this provincial instance to turn around Tucumán.”

“We have elections in 10 days and we are dedicated purely and exclusively to this provincial instance. Later we will see how we accommodate ourselves in the national and what are the ideas that Milei has to spread them in the province. What happens in our province concerns us,” he added.

Likewise, Bussi, 60, stated that he would like to be the political shipowner of the liberal deputy and acknowledged: “In the north does not have the structure needed for a presidential electionso I hope I can bring it to you.”

Regarding the relationship between the two, the candidate for governor of Tucumán revealed that he met him when the economist was 24 years old and worked in the provincial Chamber of Deputies conducting ethical advice on sugar and tobacco production.

“We have forged a relationship that later became friendship and today he honors me with this designation as his representative in Tucumán. We have a very important ideological coincidence, we are both liberals. We have a very important political partnership and we hope it bears fruit,” he said.

“El Dipy” will be Javier Milei’s candidate to fight Peronism in La Matanza

On the other hand, although in line with his criticism of certain decisions by the economist, Bussi referred to the appointment of David Adrian “El Dipy” Martinez as a candidate for mayor of La Matanza and assured that he does not know him.

“I never spoke to ‘El Dipy’. If he sits next to me, I don’t know him”launched regarding the last person that Milei added to her political space, although she clarified: “Javier is looking for new, good people. It seems very good to me that different people, from outside politics, come to get involved“.

Bussi on the free carrying of arms

Regarding his own political position as a candidate for governor of Tucumán, Bussi has declared himself in favor of the free bearing of arms and assured that the debate has to take place and that the proposal that he was able to mention in a spot is still standing.

“The idea is to contribute an element that helps the discussion and to be able to give the common, honest citizen, the possibility of defending himself against such a wave of insecurity“, he explained and argued that “Tucumán is the province with the most crimes, after Rosario, on the occasion of crimes.”

Ricardo Bussi, Milei’s candidate for governor, campaigns “with shots”

“I am convinced that insecurity can be fought with work and education, but in the meantime, we have to do something. What we do is raise the costs of the criminal“He added and specified that his intention is for the National Agency for Controlled Materials (ANMAC) to be “more generous” in granting certificates of possession.

In addition, he exemplified: “A bandit who wants to enter a house, and has one without weapons and the other, armed. He will surely choose the house without weapons. We want to give the neighbor the chance to defend himself with the same aggressiveness or power as the offender“.

“I do not want to arm the province, I want those who meet a series of requirements to have the possibility of arming themselves to defend their family. They have softened the laws so much, that today the delinquent is the owner of the street and, when he is reprimanded, he enters through one door and leaves through the other“, he concluded.

AS. CP