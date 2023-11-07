Ricardo Montaner Announces Temporary Retirement from Music to Focus on Family and Studio Projects

Renowned Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner has announced his temporary retirement from music. The announcement was made during his last concert in Costa Rica, in front of more than 10 thousand fans at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Parque Viva. Montaner, 66, has decided to take a break after more than three decades of continuous dedication to music, including over 150 performances on his recent I miss you tour. During his announcement, he expressed his plans to dedicate more time to writing, recording, and spending time with his grandchildren, Indigo and Apollo.

Although it may be a few years before Montaner takes the stage again, he still has many projects in the pipeline in the studio. In a recent interview, he revealed that he is recording an album where Mexican singer Carlos Rivera will also collaborate. One of the songs from this upcoming album, titled “Yo no fumo,” was released in March and has already become a resounding success. The album is expected to contain 10 to 11 songs, with Montaner exploring various genres such as bachata. He assured fans that it will be an album “for people who have had a bad time in love.”

In addition, Montaner is also preparing a studio album that will bring him back to his roots, as well as a continuation of his tango album released in 2022. The tango album, titled Tangos, paid tribute to countries like Uruguay and Argentina, where tango is a highly significant genre. Montaner plans to release a second volume of Tangos in the near future, estimated for 2024.

Contrary to speculation, Montaner’s decision to take a break from the stage has nothing to do with his health. He confirmed that he is in perfect condition, attributing his well-being to faith. He emphasized the rejuvenating power of faith and the positive impact it has had on his life.

Ricardo Montaner started his music career in the 1970s and has become one of the most renowned singer-songwriters in the Spanish-speaking world. With over 25 million records sold throughout his career, his popularity peaked between 1980 and 1990. His first international success came with the album Ricardo Montaner 2 and the song “Tan amoros” in 1988.

Throughout his career, Montaner has been honored with numerous awards and recognitions, including the Latin Grammy for Philanthropic Work, Billboard for Latin Music Artistic Career, and the Latin Grammy Musical Excellence Award.

Although fans will miss Montaner’s presence on stage, they can look forward to new music and projects from the talented singer-songwriter in the coming years.

