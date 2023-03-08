The La Rioja governor participated this Wednesday in the “Peronist, Democracy or Judicial Mafia Meeting”, held by the CTA in the province of Buenos Aires. During his address, Quintela spoke about his management and the main public policies promoted by the provincial government in La Rioja.

At the beginning, he thanked the invitation and explained that “I do not want to be an example of anything because I am an ordinary person who has many mistakes, but I have the firm conviction of putting together a distribution scheme.”

“There is a conscious debate between two models, one of concentration and the other of distribution. When I raise the substantial differences between one government and the other, I use the housing issue as an example. During Macri’s presidency, 360 homes have been built in my province” and he clarified that “this year we are going to conclude by delivering 4,750 homes. Those are substantial differences with numbers.”

On the other hand, he exemplified that “in the province of La Rioja we have an Industrial Park, in the Macri government 1,800 jobs were lost” and explained that “we have not only recovered 1,800 jobs but we have created 2,500 new ones.” jobs and we plan to create 1,200 more jobs until the end of this year”.

Meanwhile, the governor of the people of La Rioja spoke about federalism and stated that “we believe that it is necessary to debate again what federalism means. When our caudillos fought, they looked for the possibility of a fair and equitable distribution of possibilities and opportunities for each and every Argentine. This did not happen and a great concentration was generated, with a macrocephaly where there is a very powerful head, but with a rickety body”. “From our province we have raised our voices for federalism, we have denounced the Court and we are the signatories of the request for Impeachment of the Court,” he explained.

He also argued that “in the Federal Capital it does not occur, if they provide services: gastronomic, hotel, tourist, cultural. etc The goods that are produced are in the 23 Argentine provinces”. “We have to discuss the organizational matrix of the Argentine Republic, we have to discuss a different organization for the country so that there is a decentralization,” he stressed.

On the other hand, the provincial head of state spoke of the PRIL, Programa Riojano de Inserción Laboral, from which “for each genuine job created by the companies we finance 12 or 18, depending on the category, the minimum living wage and mobile. In addition to the companies that are going to settle in La Rioja, we provide the warehouse that we have recovered from the industrial park with a bailment title”. Quintela also mentioned the Angelelli Plan, which is developed in the provincial territory and explained that homes are built for families in vulnerable situations.

Quintela also spoke about the constitutional reform and indicated that “to health, education, security and justice, we want to incorporate three more services that have to have constitutional status, they are the rights to energy, water and connectivity. Today there is no family that can live, grow and develop without these three elements”.

“Many times they say that the poor ask, but make no mistake, everyone asks. While some ask to guarantee their wealth, others ask to feed their children. We as a State have to guarantee that the compañero who asks for a remedy has it,” Quintela stressed.

He added that “we do not propose a distribution of money, we propose the distribution of opportunities and possibilities so that our people can access a quality of life. So that our children can access an educational level, food and a health system accordingly”.

Finally, he spoke about the creation of the company Rioja Bus, Alas Riojanas, A la Escuela en Bici for girls and boys from rural schools. In addition to the importance of declaring lithium as a strategic mineral and the recovery of exploration licenses or permits that were granted in a timely manner. Finally, he spoke of the 40 state companies and stressed that La Rioja is at the forefront of connectivity with practically all connected schools. Jorge Ferraresi, Edgardo Depetri and Cecilia Arregues as moderator also participated in the opportunity.