RichandRare Presents ‘Planet No. 1’: A Dazzling Journey Through High-End Jewelry

RichandRare, a renowned high-end jewelry brand, is celebrating its 9th anniversary with a grand exhibition in Shanghai. The exhibition, titled “Planet No. 1,” will take place on August 19th and 20th at the Shamei Building in Huangpu District.

Inspired by the timeless French fairy tale “The Little Prince,” the exhibition aims to take visitors on a dazzling journey through the world of high-end jewelry. Divided into four chapters, the exhibition will showcase over a hundred of RichandRare’s latest design treasures in a dreamy and fairy tale-like setting.

The first chapter, titled “Meet,” draws inspiration from the lesson of the little prince, who teaches us that everyone has a unique star in their hearts. Similarly, each piece of high-end jewelry created by RichandRare is unique and represents a romantic encounter between the jewelry lover and the treasure they find. The exhibition will feature exquisite pieces such as a cherry pink tourmaline and diamond ring, a mint green tourmaline and tsavorite garnet ring, and an emerald, black onyx, and diamond pendant brooch/necklace.

The second chapter, titled “Encounters,” emphasizes the importance of building relationships. Just like the little prince and the fox in the story, who need each other after taming, radiant gemstones also require ingenious matching and contrast to create a harmonious and brilliant piece of jewelry. Highlights of this chapter include an emerald, black onyx, and diamond necklace, emerald, black onyx, and diamond earrings, and a colored gemstone, black onyx, and diamond brooch/pendant necklace in the shape of a Chinese knot with tassels.

The third chapter, titled “Feelings,” recognizes that true beauty is often invisible to the naked eye. High-end jewelry must be experienced and felt with the heart to truly appreciate its craftsmanship and mystery. This chapter features meticulously crafted pieces such as a mint green tourmaline and diamond ring, mint green tourmaline and diamond “Flowers” earrings, and a pink sapphire and diamond “Bird Garden” brooch.

The fourth and final chapter, titled “Uniqueness,” celebrates the special connection we form with jewelry. Just as the little prince found his unique rose among thousands of identical ones, our affection and appreciation for jewelry make each piece special and meaningful. The exhibition encourages visitors to leave their own imprint on each work and create lasting memories with them.

The “Planet No. 1” exhibition by RichandRare promises to be a truly enchanting experience for jewelry lovers in Shanghai. Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on this brilliant journey and celebrate the 9th anniversary of RichandRare in style.

