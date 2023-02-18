Home Entertainment RICHARD MILLE Uninhibited Masterpiece: RM 66 Floating Tourbillon Watch_TOM NEWS
Entertainment

RICHARD MILLE Uninhibited Masterpiece: RM 66 Floating Tourbillon Watch_TOM NEWS

by admin
RICHARD MILLE Uninhibited Masterpiece: RM 66 Floating Tourbillon Watch_TOM NEWS

At the beginning of 2023,RICHARD MILLEThat is to show a rebellious face, withThe new RM66 floating tourbillon watchThe shocking debut reminds people of the hot rock spirit of the 1960s, leading the new trend of thinking and aesthetics, and praising a way of life that breaks the rules.


The first thing that catches the eye is the palm shape made of 5N red gold and hollowed out. Holding the movement in the palm, the metal gift gesture of “devil horn” is dazzling. Just as RICHARD MILLE has always been unique in style, the palm in this work presents an X-ray-like perspective effect, paying tribute to the RM052 skeleton tourbillon watch, and always reminding people of the awe of death and the importance of fully enjoying the present.


RICHARD MILLE uninhibited masterpiece: RM 66 floating tourbillon watch

The RM 66 floating tourbillon watch was conceived by Cécile Guenat, creative and development director of RICHARD MILLE, inspired by the metal gesture of the “devil horn”: the index finger and little finger are stretched out, and you can see it from the back of the watch. Press the middle finger and ring finger down to the thumb. After the five fingers on the hand are milled, they are transferred to the hands of the engraver for further manual production. This engraving process was completed by the famous Geneva engraver Olivier Vaucher. After a long and meticulous trimming and polishing, the outline of the phalanx is clearly visible, and the micro-sandblasted surface treatment highlights the delicate craftsmanship of the joints.


RICHARD MILLE uninhibited masterpiece: RM 66 floating tourbillon watch

The tourbillon of the RM 66 watch is located at 12 o’clock. This design is the first time for RICHARD MILLE. This watch is equipped with a floating tourbillon with a variable inertia balance wheel, which enhances the hollow effect, and at the same time prevents the upper bridge from affecting the ethereal inspiration of the movement, so as to obtain better visual effects. Such an adventurous design is very challenging, because RICHARD MILLE’s impact resistance test is one of the most rigorous tests in the watchmaking industry. This unconventional design provides valuable space for the ‘ballet’ performance of the 180-degree rotating tourbillon movement.

See also  Comprehensive Horoscope (Wednesday, June 29, 2022)_Mood_Day_Event


RICHARD MILLE uninhibited masterpiece: RM 66 floating tourbillon watch

The RM 66 floating tourbillon watch that brings rock to life requires considerable technical ingenuity; in fact, the preliminary research and development work took 1,500 hours, and the case team took another 9 months to complete the production. For example, the time scale points are like guitar picks, and are extended by the pointed design made of titanium alloy. Despite the challenges of working with titanium on this piece, we first polished and sanded the aforementioned components to a perfect micro-blasted finish. Finally, each hour marker is screwed to the titanium alloy bezel. Polishing the beveled edges of the bezel before the black plating is also an extremely delicate job.


RICHARD MILLE uninhibited masterpiece: RM 66 floating tourbillon watch

RICHARD MILLE’s extreme pursuit of details is also reflected in the production of the spider-shaped crown made of grade 5 titanium alloy. The gothic crown component on the round black rubber gasket is inlaid with a ruby. big challenge. The engraved skull pattern is once again a tribute to the RM 052 skeleton tourbillon watch. When the barrel tension is optimal, the torque-limiting crown is automatically disengaged, thus avoiding the risk of overwinding.


RICHARD MILLE uninhibited masterpiece: RM 66 floating tourbillon watch

The three-layer barrel-shaped case of the RM 66 floating tourbillon watch is fully curved, which is ergonomic and more comfortable to wear. The production process is complex and requires an extremely high level of quality control. The rough style of the Carbon TPT® carbon fiber material used in the case forms a strong contrast with the precious luster of red gold. The middle case in grade 5 titanium has satin-finished columns, polished bevels and inlaid 5N red gold trim. This red-gold plate with the “Clou de Paris” motif is machined and polished before being hand-polished to preserve the avant-garde feel of punk belts.

See also  Kang Daniel has grown up through hardships and is satisfied with a regular album | The Story | Police Academy Rookie

In the RM 66 floating tourbillon watch, the ultimate detail control is the practice of the brand’s watchmaking concept. And it shows the unconventional and proudly out of the ordinary side, which is the best embodiment of the brand image and pursuit.


You may also like

Jing Boran’s “League of Gentlemen” Lan Jue is...

Exclusive tour | Running “acceleration” for the full...

It is reported that “Hellboy Hellboy” is about...

WHO DECIDES WAR Officially Announces 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection...

Without mothers there is no peace

Converse joins hands with “BLUE GIANT” to launch...

Berlin Film Festival: “BlackBerry”, the rise and fall...

Chinese talk shows in the United States: jokes...

LVMH Prize 2023 semi-finalists announced | Hypebeast

Ļζ ˡĶĶ–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy