Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460, 1918 Joint Boots Officially Debut

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460, 1918 Joint Boots Officially Debut

Rick Owens and the shoe brand Dr. Martens continue to expand the 2022 autumn and winter joint shoe lineup. After revealing the white long-haired shape last time, this time they will continue the dark aesthetics and inject “Black Lunar” black lines into the two classic boots of 1460 and 1918. Leather, with details such as the iconic tongue outline, silver eyelets, and yellow stitching that jumps off the dark base, presents beige shoelaces in two shapes: pentagram structure and bandage-style winding on boots of different heights.

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens “Black Lunar” color matching boots will be available on December 2nd through Rick Owens, Dr. Martens website, as well as global flagship stores and selected retailers. The price falls from $370 to $420. Interested Readers may wish to pay more attention.

