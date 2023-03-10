Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble – A Gallery Of The Imagination

Origin: UK

Release: 24.02.2023

Label: Madfish music / Edel Music

Duration: 56:26

Genre: Progressive Rock



A good two and a half years after its predecessor The Red Planet and the concept of a round trip on the planet Mars undertakes the progressive rock legend Rick Wakeman along with his band The English Rock Ensemblean extremely richly illustrated journey through symphonic classical and rock realms.

In addition to the obligatory media such as CD and vinyl A Gallery Of The Imagination also in a surround version on DVD.

The song material of the former Yes Considered in the context of his overall work, Keyboardwizards is arranged very tastefully and relatively unobtrusively. In addition to the not always stylish keyboard sounds, there is above all the voice of Hayley Sanderson in the foreground, which Wakeman has accompanied musically for several years. The timbre of her voice doesn’t get under my skin deep enough, so she’s pretty lonely on her own.

If Wakeman however, leaving the keyboards aside and swinging to the piano, a certain romantic vibe does come through, as in Only When I Cry.

Musical processing of the gallery of life

is thematic A Gallery Of The Imagination has become a personal and partly autobiographical affair, in which Wakeman revisits various stages of his life in the form of a musical picture gallery. On A Day Spent On The Pier he goes back to his own childhood. It’s just a pity that this song is rather burdened by inappropriate keyboard sounds and the not particularly successful vocals. Cuban Carnival brings back memories of special moments with his band and him in Cuba and sounds effortlessly light.

is strong A Gallery Of The Imagination when it is oriented towards classical music and remains instrumental. As in The Creekwhich really gets under your skin and does without superfluous things like synths or vocals.

Stylistically in the spectrum between rock and classic

But also in the songs in which Rick Wakeman relies on Moog sounds, he can do good, like in the opener Hidden Depthwhich is a little rockier and straighter than the rest of this album with lots of highs and some lows.

Totally convinced A Gallery Of The Imagination me with its sophisticated arrangements, the mature songwriting and the claim to process personal stages of life in songs.

Conclusion

At Rick Wakeman was probably to be expected that his new work A Gallery Of The Imagination has become quite a double-edged sword. Not always stylish, but it does show a feeling for moods, intelligent arrangements and a good dose of romance. 7,5 / 10



Line Up

Rick Wakeman – Keyboards

Dave Colquhoun – guitar

Lee Pomeroy – Bass

Ash Soan – drums

Hayley Sanderson – Gesang

Tracklist

01. Hidden Depths

02. The Man In The Moon

03. A Mirage in the Clouds

04. The Creek

05. My Moonlight Dream

06. Only When I Cry

07. Cuban Carnival

08. Just A Memory

09. The Dinner Party

10. A Day Spent On The Pier

11. The Visitation

12. The Eyes of a Child

