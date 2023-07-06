Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Announce the End of Their Marriage in Joint Statement

Title: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef End Marriage on Amicable Terms

In a joint statement provided to People en Español, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced the end of their marriage. The Puerto Rican singer and the Swedish-Syrian artist expressed their decision to part ways with love, respect, and dignity, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining a healthy family dynamic for the sake of their children. The couple, parents to Lucia (born in 2018) and Renn (born in 2019), stated their desire to continue raising their kids together, while preserving the respect and love they have for each other.

The exact reasons behind their divorce were not disclosed in the statement, but it is worth noting that the couple met in 2015 through Instagram and made their romance official in 2016. They announced their engagement that same year and tied the knot in late 2017. Throughout their relationship, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef often shared glimpses of their lives on social media platforms, showcasing their happiness as a couple.

While their separation marks the end of their marriage, both Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are committed to maintaining a peaceful and friendly relationship for the well-being of their children. The couple’s announcement has garnered attention from fans and the media alike, who have admired their bond and support.

As they move forward separately, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef can look back on their love story, which began when Ricky fell for Jwan’s conceptual contemporary art pieces. Jwan, who is 34 years old and of Syrian origin, grew up in Sweden before pursuing his artistic talents in London.

Throughout their relationship, Ricky and Jwan attended numerous social events together, often accompanied by Ricky’s twins, Matteo and Valentino. The couple’s partnership generated media interest, and Jwan quickly formed a special bond with Ricky’s children.

On January 10, 2018, Ricky Martin revealed that he and Jwan Yosef had gotten married civilly, completing all the necessary paperwork for their union. Throughout their time together, Ricky and Jwan celebrated their love, creating cherished memories as a family.

As Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef embark on a new chapter in their lives, their fans remain supportive, focusing on the respect and love the couple had for each other during their time together.

