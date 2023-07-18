Ricky Martin Surprised by Twins Matteo and Valentino During European Tour

Title: Ricky Martin Surprised by Twins’ Onstage Appearance Amidst European Tour

Date: [Insert Date]

Ricky Martin has been making headlines recently following his divorce announcement with Jwan Yosef. However, the Puerto Rican singer has been keeping busy with his European tour, Ricky Martin Symphonic. In a recent concert held in Switzerland, Martin received a heartwarming surprise from his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, who unexpectedly joined him onstage to show their support.

The 13-year-old twins have been accompanying their father on his European tour, usually preferring to stay behind the scenes. This time, however, they decided to make a special appearance on stage alongside their dad. Martin, completely caught off guard by the surprise, showed a mix of joy and surprise as his children joined him for the performance in Locarno, Switzerland. Taking to his social media, the singer expressed his feelings by sharing, “What a beautiful surprise! when my twins jumped onstage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland. #Matteo and #Valentino.”

Martin’s European tour has been filled with exciting and memorable moments, including his recent emotional message dedicated to the audience at the Starlite festival in Marbella. Despite his personal challenges, Ricky Martin continues to pour his heart and soul into his music, captivating audiences worldwide.

Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008 through a surrogacy process, are the eldest sons of the renowned singer. In interviews, Martin has shared that Valentino has shown an interest in becoming a YouTuber and is actively engaged on TikTok, sharing glimpses of his daily life with his numerous followers. On the other hand, Matteo seems to have inherited the artistic genes from both his father and stepfather, Jwan, who is a renowned painter.

While the divorce proceedings have raised questions about custody and support, according to People magazine, Ricky Martin will continue to take care of his twins alongside sharing custody of their four-year-old daughter, Lucia, and three-year-old son, Renn. Additionally, as part of the divorce settlement, Martin will provide spousal support and cover Yosef’s legal expenses.

Fans of Ricky Martin in Mexico can look forward to his tour, Ricky Martin Symphonic, arriving in September of this year. The tour will feature performances in Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, and tickets are now available for purchase.

As Ricky Martin’s European tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the surprise appearance of his twins on stage serves as a heartwarming reminder of the strong bond between a father and his children even in challenging times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

