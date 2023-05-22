RiCO Co-brands Sanrio Family to Write a Diary of a Better Life for Partners

(Original title: RiCO co-branded Sanrio Family to write a partner’s beautiful life diary)

Recently, looking for Unicorn’s star IP RiCO to co-brand the Sanrio family, and launched three collections of 150% Melody RiCO, 150% Kulomi RiCO, and 150% Hello Kitty RiCO. Official channels such as Mini Program Mall, Sanrio, and Looking for Unicorns Tmall flagship store are sold out in seconds as soon as they are launched.

“New” movement strikes, join hands with Sanrio to write a diary of a better life

Asia’s “peripheral queen” RiCO has a deep relationship with the Sanrio family, and has jointly developed many cultural and creative products in Korea. This time, RiCO and the Sanrio family have launched three joint products in China based on years of cooperation. The collectibles continue RiCO’s beautiful life, exquisite and comfortable style, and also incorporate the personalities of the three classic characters of the Sanrio family. RiCO and his friends join hands with My Melody, Kulomi and Hello Kitty from the Sanrio family to explore the romantic moments in life. They either drink afternoon tea in the flower-scented garden, or drink in the glass box garden where musical notes grow. Music tells happiness, or enjoys a carefree and comfortable time at home.

It is worth noting that the artist extracted symbolic elements such as the flowers on Melody’s head, the musical notes vying for Kulomi, and the bow on Hello Kitty’s ears from the classic IP stories and images of the Sanrio family, and used them in the joint campaign. In the design of the doll, RiCO and his friends, together with the friends of the Sanrio family who came from afar, put on flowers, bows, and ride on musical notes, a romantic and daily linked fairy tale world is presented to the players.

Different from the previous joint names of the Sanrio family, this collaboration with RiCO is even more creative. In terms of products, based on the commonality of the IP concepts of both parties, we have launched 3 sincere high-quality baby products, breaking out of the usual blind box and peripheral forms; in terms of production technology, the addition of RiCO has broken the Sanrio previously collaborated with Chaowan to use the limitations of traditional materials such as resin and PE, and innovatively used PVC, glitter powder, magnetic attraction and other processes to bring fans a unique texture and gameplay experience. In addition, when the joint name was launched, RiCO also launched the “RiCO Best Partner Partner Month”. Participate in interesting games such as the joint gashapon machine, Sanrio x RiCO three-in-one question, memory challenge, etc., and you will have the opportunity to win this joint name The big baby’s purchase privileges and peripheral gifts set off an upsurge among the player groups for a while.

“Healing” sees beauty, and the pink and blue smiling face conveys the aesthetics of life across borders

With the continuous precipitation of IP content, RiCO has now become a life-healing IP loved by TOP-level exquisite women in the trendy entertainment circle in Asia. It has established an emotional link with players and has been favored by many well-known brands. RiCO has successively carried out cross-border cooperation with well-known brands at home and abroad such as Shiseido, aranya community, RIO, Keep, Nayuki’s tea, BOP, Pepsi, KUMO KUMO, from beauty makeup, FMCG, catering to sports and even cultural tourism brands, RiCO Accelerate cross-border breaking circles through joint names, and participate in all aspects of public life.

In 2022, RiCO and its small partner “Ugly Orange” will cross-border the well-known tea brand “Nayuki’s Tea”. An online running event was also launched on the Keep platform, and a joint badge integrated with RiCO’s classic image was launched, which drove countless fans and players to “run”. The number of participants of 11w+ demonstrated RiCO’s strong appeal. This year, from KUMO KUMO and CUTE to today’s Sanrio family, RiCO’s popularity in commercial co-authorization or IP co-branding is still hot, and the creative fusion of cross-border and breaking circles drives more players to heal their souls and enjoy Life, perception of daily romance and beauty.

It is not difficult to find that RiCO pays attention to depth in IP content excavation and product design, and continues to expand its breadth in joint brand creation and brand selection. It conveys lovely positive energy to people in the form of “IP content + joint cooperation” , advocating the use of imagination to weave a comfortable and beautiful life, firmly moving from “fashionable IP” to “artistic aesthetic lifestyle brand driven by IP value”, and moving from the vertical circle to a wider field of public life.

Today, as an art aesthetic lifestyle brand driven by IP value, RiCO has gained recognition in the pan circle by virtue of the mutual leverage of products and joint names, and also conveys the concept of freedom, self-consistency and self-healing ability at a deeper level. The philosophy of life allows everyone who sees this pink and blue smiling face to appreciate the inadvertent happiness and beauty. In the future, RiCO will continue to explore on the track of co-branding, constantly dig out its own life aesthetic connotation, and bring the beautiful and casual lifestyle to more different fields through the form of linkage and cooperation, and stand together with contemporary young people at all times, lead the trend.

