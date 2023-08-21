Riding the Central Axis Line: Exploring the Beauty of Peking Opera in the ‘Peking Opera Cultural Journey·Beauty of Cycling’ Event

Riding the Central Axis Line to Appreciate the Trendy American “Peking Opera Culture Journey” and Feel the Charm of Peking Opera

BEIJING – The recently held “Peking Opera Cultural Journey·Beauty of Cycling” event in Beijing showcased the beauty and cultural significance of Peking Opera. The event, organized by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, served as an opportunity for the heads of the Overseas Chinese Federation of Students to engage in a summer domestic practice activity.

Over 40 returned students participated in the event, embarking on a journey to “seek the roots” of Peking Opera. Starting from the “Peking Opera Birthstone,” the riders followed the central axis of Beijing, stopping at various historical landmarks including Zhengyi Temple, Heping Gate, Zhengyang Gate, Wangfujing, Chang’an Grand Theater, and finally arriving at the cultural space of the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center.

The route was specially designed to integrate the points in the “Peking Opera Culture Journey Smart Map” applet, combining Peking Opera culture with the central axis culture of Beijing. This allowed participants to fully immerse themselves in the rich humanistic atmosphere of the city.

After the cycling activity, the students returned to the cultural space of the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center to partake in a “teaching + acting” Peking Opera cultural experience. Jiang Kebing from the Beijing Peking Opera Theater enlightened the audience about the four major characteristics of Peking Opera: comprehensiveness, exaggeration, formula, and virtuality. Additionally, he provided insight into the origin of Peking Opera, costumes, props, and actors’ expressions.

The students were then treated to live performances of three classic excerpts – “Night Run,” “Autumn River,” and “Havoc in Heaven” – by the Beijing Peking Opera Theatre. This close encounter with Peking Opera allowed the students to appreciate the profound charm of this traditional performing art.

The event’s “experiential” stage successfully bridged the gap between the actors and the audience, enabling the students to experience the artistic expression of Peking Opera up close, from multiple angles, and in a panoramic manner. The immersive nature of the event left a lasting impression on the returning students, deepening their appreciation for Peking Opera and its cultural significance.

The “Peking Opera Cultural Journey·Beauty of Cycling” event serves as an important platform to promote the preservation and appreciation of Peking Opera among the younger generation. By combining physical activity with cultural immersion, the event aims to foster a greater understanding and love for this traditional art form.

As Peking Opera continues to captivate audiences worldwide, events like these play a crucial role in preserving its legacy and ensuring its cultural richness is passed on to future generations.

