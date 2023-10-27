Rihanna and PUMA Introduce New Colors for FENTY x PUMA Avanti Joint Shoe

Rihanna and PUMA Announce Two New Colors for FENTY x PUMA Avanti Shoe

Following the success of the FENTY x PUMA Avanti joint shoe launch last month, Rihanna and PUMA have exciting news for fans. The popular collaboration is expanding with the introduction of two new colors for the Avanti shoe.

The FENTY x PUMA Avanti shoe is a stylish interpretation of the football trend, combining elements from two classic PUMA shoes. It features the leather fabric design of the King football shoe and the rubber outsole of the Easy Rider traditional running shoe. The shoe is intricately designed with soft vintage leather and detailed stitching techniques on the upper. It also includes a folding tongue, embossed FENTY and PUMA logos, a caramel rubber outsole, and a leather footbed, paying homage to PUMA’s rich history and tradition in the sport of football.

The second wave of the FENTY x PUMA Avanti collection introduces two new colors: textured mahogany green and navy blue. Inspired by retro sports, these colors present the football trend culture from a fashion perspective. The Avanti shoe will be available in sizes for both men and women, as well as adults and children, allowing fans of all ages to enjoy the stylish design.

Fashion enthusiasts and sneaker lovers will have the chance to purchase the two new colors of FENTY x PUMA Avanti. These limited edition shoes will be released on November 3rd at 11 a.m., and will be available exclusively at designated PUMA stores and the official PUMA website. Due to the high demand of the collaboration, interested individuals are urged to pay close attention to ensure they secure a pair of these highly sought-after shoes.

The FENTY x PUMA collaboration continues to push boundaries and redefine the fashion and sports industries. With Rihanna’s innovative designs and PUMA’s renowned craftsmanship, the Avanti shoe is a must-have for fashion-forward individuals who appreciate the blend of style and functionality.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to own a pair of the new FENTY x PUMA Avanti shoes. Mark your calendars for November 3rd and be ready to snag a pair as soon as they are released.

