(Comprehensive report from Los Angeles on the 19th) （ ) gave birth to a child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May this year. A few days ago, the young couple took their 7-month-old son to the beach in Malibu to play in the water. Rihanna wore an all-black dress with slits, showing her plump figure. ?”

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky took their baby to Malibu beach to play in the water. The interaction of the family of three is quite sweet. Although Rihanna has not disclosed her son’s name so far, she has been generous on her Douyin account a few days ago Released the first video, showing a 7-month-old son sitting on a safety seat with a super cute smile. In the clip, a female voice was heard saying to the little boy: “Are you trying to get mommy’s phone?” Lei Hana’s son smiled sweetly at the camera from time to time, quite cute.

And Rihanna also mentioned that her son is very easy to take care of, and he will give her an angelic smile every morning, so that she has a good day. And if you take a closer look, you will find that Rihanna’s son’s forehead is very similar to that of his mother. Some people call it a symbol of wealth and wealth, and think that his son will be as business-minded as her when he grows up!

In addition to her son, Rihanna’s appearance on the beach is also a major focus of attention of netizens. They saw that she was wearing a black smock-style dress with a high slit, revealing her plump buttocks and thighs generously, although her curves can still be seen , but compared to pre-natal, it is indeed much plumper, which makes netizens ask: “Does she still want to regain her figure?” However, many fans support Rihanna, thinking that no matter how her figure changes, she can face the camera The self-confidence and strength she displayed at the time is her most charming charm.

According to reports, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now very much in love and have “the best time together,” and becoming a parent has added stability to their relationship. At the same time, Rihanna is also full of joy about becoming a mother. She describes it as a “new and fascinating experience”. It seems that there is no pain or struggle for her, so she also hopes to have More children, of course, and Rocky had to be the father of the children.

Although her boyfriend A$AP Rocky once broke a series of negative news about stealing “designer girlfriends” and being arrested for shooting suspects at the airport, Rihanna is not affected by outside rumors and always supports her boyfriend.