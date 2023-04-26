Riki’s personal studio was officially established and released “One Plus One” to start an all-encompassing journey-Culture and Entertainment-Northern Network

Recently, the world-class dancer and all-round musician Renwan officially announced the establishment of Riki’s personal studio. From this, a new personal acting career belonging to Riki began. Looking back on the various journeys of Rikimaru all the way, from being active in the dance and choreography circle under the name of Rikimaru, spreading dance steps all over the world such as Korea, the United States, New Zealand, Brazil, France, the Netherlands, etc., to starting a trip to China, and performing with “Creation Camp” 2021″ officially debuted as a popular contestant. With imaginative and aura-filled genius dances, multi-artistic personal temperament, and unremitting pursuit and love for the stage and performances, today’s Riki will live the accumulated time and the past. Scenery, as well as rich life experience into talent, and constantly create their own all-encompassing art of music and dance.

Along with this official announcement, Richimaru’s light and shadow minimalist blockbuster and “One Plus One” short film are also officially launched, with a new vision and a brilliant opening. The new Logo with the concept of “One Plus One” is also released. The overall Logo is based on the contrast of black and white, interspersed with bright colors that shine from time to time, aiming to inject the dynamics of graphics and letter dance into the texture. The flowing vision under the connection of the symbol “+” fills up the sense of fashion, and also reveals the restraint and purity unique to Rikimaru.

An experiment or an adventure, eager to see the whole picture of the world, is destined to sail fearlessly. Contrary to Riki’s free and unrestrained dance state, the ingenious fit of the logo graphic flow shows the unique fashion and dance expressiveness of Riki. “One” is the Chinese homophony of “wan”, and “one” also refers to “one”: one you, one stage, a brand-new future full of infinite possibilities, under the close fit of “+”, this is It is the most perfect fusion. In the future journey, Riki will continue to explore unknown treasures on the road of growth with the attitude of “Keep on”, and the collision of various inspirations will constitute a new blueprint for Riki’s career.

Starting again as an individual is another turning point for Riki to reshape himself on the road of performing arts. The dance steps carry the lightness of passing time, and the smile is full of sincerity and enthusiasm that cannot be concealed. Having experienced the smelting of the bright stage and sweat, the baptism of praise and shouts, and the countless wonderful arcs drawn by the dance steps, it is the surprise that Riki replaces you and me with inspiration. And after countless transformations and self-remodeling, the unceasing creativity is still growing by itself. The notes of the past are buried in the memory, but the new curtain of the future has already opened.

“One Plus One”, “one” plus “one”, is equal to walking side by side, let us, together with Riki, witness the future that you and I are looking forward to infinitely.