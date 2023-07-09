Rikkie Valerie Kollé Makes History as First Transgender Woman to Represent the Netherlands in Miss Universe

Title: Rikkie Valerie Kollé Makes History as the First Transgender Woman to Represent the Netherlands in Miss Universe

Subtitle: Kollé’s Achievement Showcases the Possibility of Breaking Barriers

[City], [State] – Rikkie Valerie Kollé, a 22-year-old transgender woman, has become the first-ever representative from the Netherlands to compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. Kollé’s groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone for the transgender community, emphasizing the power of resilience and determination.

Following in the footsteps of Ángela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018, Kollé’s participation in the Miss Universe pageant highlights the growing inclusivity and acceptance of transgender individuals on a global scale.

Expressing her elation on Instagram, Kollé shared her excitement, stating, “It’s unreal but I can call myself @missnederland 2023. It was an educational and wonderful process, my year can’t go wrong anymore. I am so proud and happy that I cannot describe it.”

Kollé also extended her gratitude towards the jury and the entire Miss Netherlands team, emphasizing that this accomplishment is just the beginning of her journey.

In numerous interviews, Kollé has openly discussed her transition process, which began at the tender age of 8. With the unwavering support of her parents and relatives, Kollé officially changed her name at 11 and commenced hormone therapy at 16. Recently, she underwent gender reassignment surgery, solidifying her identity.

Sharing her personal experiences, Kollé aims to shed light on the issue of bullying. Around her teenage years, she endured ridicule and often returned home from school in tears, questioning her own self-worth. However, Kollé’s resilience was fortified by the unwavering support of her family and friends, who provided her with the strength to persevere.

“My dear family and friends, my N1 fans, have given me a lot of extra strength from the living room. And wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I myself missed,” Kollé wrote, expressing her gratitude.

The Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in El Salvador in 2023, will provide Kollé with a platform to illuminate her empowering journey and advocate for transgender rights globally. Her participation serves as a testament to the evolving inclusivity and acceptance within the beauty pageant world.

As the Netherlands’ representative, Kollé seeks to inspire countless individuals worldwide by proving that dreams can be achieved with determination, authenticity, and unwavering belief in oneself.

