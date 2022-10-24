Committed to opening up innovative possibilities through various collaborations, RIMOWA announced this time that it has joined forces with RTFKT to combine physical craftsmanship with virtual fields.

The collaborative project will bring a series of NFTs, limited edition suitcases and collector’s edition mechas to provide RIMOWA fans and WEB3 collectors a unique metaverse experience. The two parties will jointly create a limited edition of 888 Original Cabin luggage worldwide, and the luggage will be the first to debut in the form of 888 NFTs. In this round of cooperation, RTFKT and RIMOWA together conceived an interactive campaign, in which users need to crack multiple levels, find the hacked “RIMOWA x RTFKT Space Station” and restart the space station, in order to forge limited edition NFTs .

After the game, the brand will hold an exclusive online event for NFT holders to mint assets in exchange for a physical version of the suitcase. Decorated with a number of pixelated patterns, including different versions of RIMOWA and the RTFKT logo, the suitcase is inspired by the culture of anonymity and fake identities that prevail in the virtual world. The casting event will feature additional assets designed by both brands, including four avatar outfits that can be used in the RIMOWA metaverse where physical luggage was born. In addition to virtual and physical luggage, the cooperation project will also bring NFTs for 2,222 Collector’s Edition mechas. NFTs designed by RTFKT will be space mechanics in the RIMOWA x RTFKT metaverse.

Users will be invited to “RIMOWA x RTFKT Space Station” on October 27, and interested readers may wish to go to learn more.