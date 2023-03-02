The Original Pilot carry-on case has been a favorite of pilots since it first hit the market in 1994, and it’s the perfect size to fit between two pilot seats. And it adopts the classic top opening and closing design, which is easy to access the contents of the box, which is very popular among pilots. In addition, RIMOWA’s aluminum-magnesium alloy casing is inspired by the early aviation industry, and the Original Pilot boarding case is a classic of this craft.

Perfectly shaped and functional, the Original Pilot carry-on case, with its sturdy exterior and spacious interior, is a must-have for many professionals: DJs use it for temporary storage of records and equipment, business travelers use it to easily carry everything Documents and travel essentials. On the market for decades, this carry-on case has become the ideal travel companion for professionals on the go.

To celebrate its return, the brand recalled the suitcase’s origins in the aviation industry and chose the Transonic Wind Tunnel in Europe as the ideal location for the product. Located in Cologne, the birthplace of RIMOWA, the European Transonic Wind Tunnel is one of the largest wind tunnels in the world. It is usually used for aircraft aerodynamic tests and is an unusual filming location.

Renowned director Albert Moya shot four films for the Original Pilot cabin in this otherworldly atmosphere, with music composed by Pierre Rousseau. In these four films, the Original Pilot carry-on case returns with a masterful balance of its aviation roots and modern utility, while paying homage to the art of flying and the agility of pilots. Photographer Harry Hawkes celebrated the return of the Original Pilot carry-on case with six stunning still-life shots of the silver Original Pilot carry-on case in this one-of-a-kind setting.

The new Original Pilot boarding case pays tribute to RIMOWA’s long brand history. It adopts a classic grooved design and an aluminum-magnesium alloy shell to fully demonstrate the aesthetic concept of the Original series of luggage. This carry-on case is packed with cutting-edge features, including a groundbreaking multi-wheel system, and a telescopic pull bar that opens from above for easy access to laptops, files and professional tools. Ideal for short trips and daily commutes, the Original Pilot carry-on case is secure with two TSA-approved combination locks.

The interior space of the cabin case adopts an adjustable design, and travelers can freely adjust it according to their own needs. It includes a padded compartment for a 16-inch laptop. Travelers also have the option to remove the compartments to convert the carry-on case into a multi-tool case. Plus, it’s packed with pockets of various sizes to organize essentials on the go, like 2 zipped pockets for batteries and chargers and a vertical pocket for a water bottle or umbrella.

The same series of stickers offers five original designs to dress up the Original Pilot carry-on case. Inspired by the airlines of the 90s, this series of retro stickers uses bold bold fonts and retro colors, full of nostalgia.

RIMOWA Original Pilot suitcases will be available at RIMOWA offline boutiques and RIMOWA online official platforms from February 23rd.