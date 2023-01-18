In recent years, world cultures have increasingly shown new forms of mutual collision and integration, and Chinese brands have also actively participated in issues of global cultural exchanges.After three years of hard work, China‘s epidemic prevention policy has ushered in major adjustments.Rimula men’s clothingAs a representative, the first batch of Chinese brands that have gone abroad again are re-standing on the forefront of the world stage with a more mature and full attitude, and the long-storing Chinese energy is gushing out.

On January 16, 2023, Milan time, Rimula Menswear will be on the official schedule of Milan Fashion Week for the fourth time.

A well-deserved landmark in the design world in Italy and the world – Milan Triennale Design Museum,China‘s leading brand of high-end business and casual men’s wear, Rimba Men’s Wear, brings high-end series KB HONGwith the graceful posture, humility and courteousness of “Jade Ritual”, bringing Chinese intangible cultural heritage to return to the global vision in the form of offline catwalks. The first international show after the “Golden Summit Award” for Chinese fashion design.





For four consecutive years, Rimula Men’s Fashion Week in Milan has always carried forward the ambition of going through the past, never stopping, and facing difficulties.After three years of repeated delays in the epidemic and two years of online video releases, in 2023, Rimula Menswear will resolutely return to the Milan offline catwalk. Feeling the surging vitality and the renewal of everything, the future can be expected. I think this is the spirit of the Chinese nation’s self-improvement, the Chinese “dragon and horse spirit.”

Hong Boming, the head of “Three Generations of Jinba”, CEO and creative director of Jinba Men’s Wear, with the confidence and courage created by the three generations of Jinba Men’s Wear, will once again raise the cultural confidence engraved in the Chinese people’s strength of character on the world stage.





Liu Kan, the Chinese Consul General in Milan, expressed his congratulations and welcome to the show in the form of a video. He said: “I sincerely hope that as a Chinese high-end menswear brand, Rimula Menswear will use Chinese brands to tell Chinese stories well and show the design strength of Chinese menswear brands to the world. and high-end quality, showcasing the beauty of oriental aesthetics and Chinese humanities.”

Going to sea four times to tell the “Chinese story” well

High-end new domestic products voice “Made in China” for Chinese people

From 2020’s world premiere of “Everything at the Door”, to 2021 when the Chinese brand’s confident “Sheng·Yin” is released, to 2022 with the warm “Xi·Wang” of “Sending the East to the East, Looking at the World“, and then to 2023 In the year of “Jade Ritual Quartet”, the modest “reciprocity” covenant,As one of the very few Chinese brands that can be listed on the official schedule of Milan Fashion Week for four consecutive years, it is the imagination and expectation of the world‘s top fashion stage for oriental aesthetics, and it is also a high recognition of international fashion and Chinese consumers for Rimula Menswear.。

The confidence behind it comes from the fact that Rimula Menswear has always maintained high quality and high grade in creative design, pattern technology, and pattern research and development for 43 years, consolidating the soft and hard strength of Chinese jackets, and satisfying the spiritual outlook of Chinese men in the diverse scenes of business and leisure. New requirements for dressing from the inside out.

As a Chinese brand with aspirations for a great country and a sense of national mission, Rimula has never stopped, with a strong ambition.Hong Boming, the post-90s head of the “Three Generations of Power”, CEO and creative director of Rimba Menswear, led Rimula Menswear through multi-dimensional strategic innovation from a unique artistic aesthetic perspective. With 41 years of persistence and accumulation of high-end quality, it will be released on the Great Wall in September 2021.[High-end new domestic products]strategy, confident voice “made in China jacket powerhouse”, behind this action is a deep insight into the rise of national power, market demand and Chinese consumers.[National 14th Five-Year Plan to Cultivate High-end Apparel Brands]and[National Development and Reform Commission’s China Brand Building]General trend: In March 2021, the national “14th Five-Year Plan” clearly proposed to launch a Chinese brand building action to cultivate a brand in the field of clothing and other consumer goods. batch of high-end brands;

In August 2022, seven ministries and commissions including the National Development and Reform Commission jointly issued guidance, “By 2035, brand building will achieve remarkable results, and Chinese brands will become a strong support for promoting high-quality development and creating high-quality life.” From the “14th Five-Year Plan” to ” The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has repeatedly emphasized high-quality development, telling the story of China, and spreading the spirit of China. For 43 years, Rimba Menswear has been adhering to the quality of “Made in China‘s Jacket Rimba”. Under this guidance, it has strengthened its development strategy of “high-end new domestic products” and worked hard.





Rimula Menswear CEO and Creative Director Hong Boming draws “dragon pattern”

It has been 43 years since its establishment in 1980. Rimula Menswear has borrowed from formal dress technology and rationally applied it to the production of jackets to reshape the design language of jackets.using design, pattern, and craftsmanship to broaden the category of jackets that are suitable for both business and leisure, create and continue to expand Chinese jackets, create categories, create styles, tap the spiritual connotation of Chinese jackets, lead the style of Chinese men’s times, and develop a line with jackets as the core. The road of “Created in China” of the category, externally connected to the international perspective, showing the confidence of Chinese culture and the style of a great country;

Inheriting the five thousand years of Chinese civilization and humanistic spirit, condensing and innovating the power of Chinese fashion, making clothes with ingenuity, inclusiveness, incorporating oriental humanistic aesthetics into clothing, conveying national cultural confidence, and working hand in hand with Chinese people to develop a high-quality, sustainable “high-end new” “Domestic products” road.

From Chinese Symbols to Chinese Jackets

Cultural confidence resonates with world fashion in the new consumption context

The return of cultural self-confidence is a gift of the times. The improvement of China‘s strength and discourse status in the global political and economic system has given Chinese brands the opportunity to go global with confidence. “Chinese design” and “Chinese brand” should show the inclusive characteristics of oriental aesthetics in a more confident and tense attitude in the context of the new era, and communicate and dialogue with the world.

As an intuitive appearance of a humanistic image, clothing is also the image carrier of the nation, era and spiritshould take the initiative to undertake the display and dissemination of Chinese culture and aesthetics, and apply it to daily clothing in a more contemporary, natural, and reasonable form, leading the trend of Chinese fashion consumption, and giving Chinese consumers in the new era a sense of fashion, taste, and “High-end new domestic products” with cultural connotation, oriental aesthetics that can resonate with its emotions and spirit.

How should Chinese brands deconstruct and express Chinese culture and oriental aesthetics through products, and give them contemporary features?Hong Boming, CEO and creative director of Rimba Menswear, has given the answer to Rimula Menswear through continuous exchanges and interactions with the world‘s top fashion shows, and brought some thinking back to daily clothing design, and gradually explored and practiced: “Oriental aesthetics in clothing design And the embodiment should be in-depth thinking, refining and transformation after excavation, focusing on form, but more on spirit and meaning. 43 years of long-term adherence to quality has given Rimba Menswear the confidence and confidence to be a real Chinese with oriental cultural aesthetics. own high-end menswear brand.”

Visible, tangible, and buyable “high-end new domestic products”

With the continuous deepening of the influence of globalization culture, the continuous blending and evolution of Eastern and Western aesthetic trends, the elimination of men’s concept of gender opposition and the advancement of sociality, the aesthetics of Chinese men’s clothing has already quietly changed, and men are no longer willing to submit. Rather than sticking to the monotonous and simple traditional costumes, it does not stick to showing tough and masculine temperament, but pays more attention to individuality and fashion, boldness and openness, and strives to express self-identity through the pursuit of diversified costume aesthetics.

With the rapid development of China‘s economy today, the men’s clothing market has increasingly become a segmented market. From business to fashion and leisure, the market structure has become more and more clear, focusing on the mid-end market and making efforts to the high-end.With the rise of new wealth-creating groups, new appeals have been put forward for the brand and consumption of Chinese men’s clothing: they are not too sensitive to prices, but pay more attention to the quality of clothes and the service experience in the purchase process, and even personalized emotional needs. Above price and brand;

In their eyes, design, fabric, and quality are the LOGO of this garment; they pay attention to details and pursue the ultimate experience; The only requirement for high-end domestic brands is to conform to their definition of aesthetics and quality, and whether they can present the output and expression of self-emotion and attitude… For Chinese high-end brands, only through new aesthetics, new consumption, and new links can they Really meet the consumption needs of the new generation of wealth-creating groups.

When Chinese design and Chinese brands are seen by the world again, Rimula Menswear hopes to open up a bright future after the reconstruction of the world order with the spirit of internationalization and fashion together with Chinese brands, so that Chinese forces can truly grasp the right to speak in international fashion.

Every time Rimula Menswear shines on the international stage, it is also a good opportunity to communicate with world-renowned brandsinsight into the latest international fashion trends and trendy consumption trends, and think about how to transform, feed back, and integrate them into the definition and exploration of “Made in China“, integrate international and local design teams, and use “Chinese symbols” as contemporary clothing The creative transformation and development of the carrier, the secondary transformation suitable for business casual clothing with international popular elements and design techniques, stimulates the vitality and vitality of the jacket, and creates a unique “Chinese-style implication” style Rimba jacket, so that Chinese consumers and wealth-creating groups Have “high-end new domestic products” that are truly visible, tangible, and buyable.

Yu Li Quartet, bringing Chinese intangible cultural heritage to the world. A gentleman is more virtuous than jade, which inherits the 7,000-year history of Chinese jade culture, and is also a ritual vessel that contains the meaning of blessing.Rimba Menswear 2023 F/W Milan Fashion Week show is themed with “Jade Rituals”, the high-end series KB HONG uses contemporary design to reconstruct the oriental totem spanning thousands of years – the jade dragon pattern is sublimated again, and through a more modern design language in contemporary menswear The online application presents the humble, elegant, outstanding, and powerful features of Chinese men. It combines the beauty of color and beauty of ancient Chinese jade, maximizes the ultimate experience of visual senses, and expresses the desire for oriental culture. High recognition and inheritance.

In this big show, Rimba Menswear has extracted and recreated the “Chinese symbol” from China‘s tens of millions of aesthetic images – the Chinese intangible cultural heritage craft “horsetail embroidery” to the worldblended with traditional hand-woven Chinese knots that symbolize auspiciousness and concentric knots forever, classic dragon patterns, and smart tassels, combined with elegant Chinese-style overlapping collars, connecting the East and the West through one stitch and one thread, and combining the grand East (4.640, -0.01, -0.22%) different elements of the characteristics, through multiple dimensions such as textured fabrics, tailoring silhouettes, color applications, embroidery techniques, etc., form a more modern expression in the international context of Chinese national aesthetics and wisdom.













Song Shuixian, the representative inheritor of the horsetail embroidery of the Shui nationality

Using contemporary fashion design as a medium, bringing oriental aesthetics to other places and distant places in the world. Chinese culture is known as the root of “use jade as six objects, and respect heaven and earth”. Rimba men’s wear hopes to show awe of nature and respect for nature through the fourth in-depth dialogue between oriental aesthetics and Italian elegance on the world stage. Encouragement of enthusiasm for life, and best wishes to the whole world for a better future.

With clothing as the medium, Yuli square, Rimba Menswear has awe and devotion to China‘s millennium culture, and uses modern fashion design as the medium to resonate and blend on the international top fashion stage. With the beauty of oriental culture, design and etiquette, it will be brought from the east to the west, and to other places and distant places in the world.

Traditional Future Symphony: Oriental Totems Collide with Modern and Diverse Art Experiments

Picking Chinese non-heritage aquarium horsetail embroidery – a kind of exquisite handicraft handed down from generation to generation for thousands of years, in which fish, flowers, dragons and other ancient pattern totems, to deconstruct the contemporary design, revealing the style patterns that blend the tradition and the future. The collision and resonance between the ancient and the modern, and the East and the West, is like an artistic experiment in this season’s show, which is just right without losing the balance of beauty, and has both a sense of practical wear and a sense of future.

























The Wind Comes from the East: Not Confined to Traditional Tailored Silhouettes

KB HONG this season combines the two seemingly completely different styles of the East and the West, through cutting and sewing, become one. It also draws abundant inspiration from traditional Chinese clothing, giving more innovative detail designs and silhouettes to classic men’s clothing styles, and at the same time supplemented by changes in texture and materials, splicing and contrasting colors, and the application of layering, etc. A man who pays attention to the trend, but respects the origin, is not bound by tradition, and only wants to be loyal to himself has never set limits on the current trend of fashion.













East and West aesthetic symbiosis: preferred texture fabrics and color styles

This season, KB HONG insists on using fabrics and high-grade materials imported from Italy, such as cashmere, silk and wool with comfortable touch, luxurious fur fabrics, abstract texture fabrics, unique jacquard fabrics and functional fabrics;

The use of color is also bolder than before, and the jade color echoes the theme of “Jade Ceremony Quartet”from ivory white, purple gray, mist gray and sky blue extracted from traditional Chinese color aesthetics, from light beige to firm and warm saddle brown, coupled with the embellishment of bright colors such as classic Rimula red and blue green, vividly and vividly reflect contemporary The eclectic multifaceted nature and inner emotions of men are displayed, which is the redefinition of Rimula’s new aesthetics of Chinese men’s clothing.













China’s power presents the beauty of the East

Rimba men’s wear leads Chinese contemporary men’s “pleasant” dress

Based on the high-end quality strength honed for 43 years, Rimula men’s clothing constantly explores the links and dialogues between fashion brands and consumers in the context of the trial era, making the Rimula jacket the first choice and always favorite “jacket shirt” for Chinese men.

In 1980, the founder of Rimula Menswear sewed the first jacket in the history of Rimula with two door panels as a cutting bedSince then, Chinese men’s clothing has undergone unprecedented new changes and breakthroughs.

After the advancement of the times, “Jacket-centered Chinese business casual men’s clothing” Rimba men’s clothing has changed from classic to diversified, from business to casual, and redefines the new era of Chinese men’s younger and more fashionable clothing with a multi-dimensional design language. Since then, Chinese men have opened a new era of “Chinese jackets” to express their personality and attitude.





Today, when Chinese culture and oriental aesthetics are constantly being seen, emphasized, and interpreted by the world, Chinese men’s clothing requirements have gone a step further, not only emphasizing high-end texture and modern trends, but also having artistic style and humanistic attitude.” “Please others” and “please yourself” at the same time.

Rimula Menswear has a keen insight into the value needs of Chinese consumers: From the functionality of clothing, to the desire to dress more beautifully and decently, to the pleasure of body and mind, it always complies with the changes of the times, and uses clothing as a carrier to show the spiritual outlook of Chinese men in different eras since the reform and opening up, and to accompany them to complete the progress of the times .

“High-end” does not necessarily mean excessively high pricesbut to provide consumers with a consumption experience that exceeds expectations and help consumers become better themselves; “domestic products” are products that can represent Chinese cultural symbols and tell Chinese stories in the future. Among them, Chinese jackets that are suitable for business and leisure may be most representative.

Rimba menswear in the new era focuses on the ingenuity of consistently high-quality, high-grade, international, fashionable, and content-oriented creations. Since 2022, it will meet the needs of the “four new products” with new colors, new silhouettes, new materials, and new styles. Chinese men’s clothing needs in the new era of youthfulness, fashion sense, artistic culture, and spiritual connotation in diverse scenes such as business and leisure.

With 43 years of accumulation, Rimula Menswear has established a library of tens of thousands of jacket styles suitable for Chinese men’s body types.more tolerant, comfortable and decent to wear, so that every Chinese man wearing a Rimula jacket has a “private customization” level of experience; More noble and elegant dressing experience for Chinese men;

Every jacket of Rimba men’s wear is like a masterpiece of oriental aesthetics full of “Chinese connotation”. Through artistic design techniques, the humanistic feelings of family and country are injected, so that the spiritual charm and strength of Chinese men have been internalized from the implicit and strong. Today’s self-confident expression and external display have aroused the resonance of the humanistic spirit shared by the Chinese male group.

Chinese brands headed by Rimula are shining brightly in the world and in the East. Only through the positive cycle of brand power, product power and consumer demand, and the integration and symbiosis of modern fashion design, can Chinese culture have a better expression carrier.

Dressing with oriental aesthetics is not only a link and expansion of the brand spirit of Rimba Menswear, but also a more “pleasant” dressing experience and emotional resonance for contemporary Chinese men. It also allows the world to see the unique charm of Chinese culture. Rimula will bring The strength of Chinese design dialogues with the world, collides, communicates, resonates, and presents the beauty of China.



