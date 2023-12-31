Ring in 2024: Free New Year’s Eve Events in Florida

The New Year is packed with events in the United States and Florida is not far behind in the celebration. From impressive fireworks to festive events, the city offers multiple options to enjoy the arrival of 2024. In that sense, Gestión Mix shares some places where you can witness this mega show and totally free.

Downtown Jacksonville

The city of Jacksonville will host its annual fireworks show over the St. Johns River on Sunday, December 31, the event will be completely free.

This year, fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels. The show can be viewed from the north and south banks of downtown Jacksonville, as well as from Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge, where the Riverside Arts Market takes place. The show will start at midnight and will thus welcome the year 2024.

San Agustin Beach

If you want to see a free 20-minute fireworks show before New Year’s Eve, don’t miss the show at Playa San Agustín on December 31 at 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks are shot off from the St. Johns County Pier (350 A1A Beach Blvd) in St. Augustine Beach, and you can view them from different locations such as: St. Augustine Beach Pier Park (the area of ​​the volleyball courts, Splash Park and Pavilion), pedestrian access to the beach from 10th Street South and access to the beach by car on A Street (4X4 only)

Playa Fernandina

The Shrimp Drop is an ideal event for families. This show will take place at the Downtown Waterfront from 5 pm to 8 pm where holiday food, drinks and party favors lead into the LED-lit shrimp drop followed by fireworks. The event has free admission.

Flagler County

This Flagler Beach New Year’s Eve fireworks show will take place on December 31 at midnight at Veteran’s Park, located at 101 N. Ocean Shore Blvd and can be viewed completely free at midnight and lasts half an hour.

Where to spend the New Year in Miami?

Miami is a popular destination to celebrate New Year’s, and there are many options for places to spend this holiday. Some popular options include South Beach, Bayfront Park, and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. But there are also many bars, clubs and restaurants in the city that offer parties and special events to say goodbye to the year.

Share this: Facebook

X

