Ring Of Gyges – Metamorphosis

The Icelandic mills obviously grind a little slower, and so it’s been five and a half years since the last record by Ring Of Gyges moved into the country. Nevertheless, the quintet worked diligently on their own prog sound, which moves somewhere between the 70s rock roots and more modern metal realms. Comparisons to contemporary Neo-Prog masters like Leprous and Haken are no coincidence, as is the latest coup „Metamorphosis“ impressively demonstrated.

The main attraction of this album is called “The Face Of God” and takes up a whopping twelve minutes. Hidden comparatively far behind, the Icelanders call up their qualities absolutely skilfully here, characterized by long build-ups and suspenseful interludes. Helgi Jónsson’s powerful voice is in the tradition of great prog musicians, the extremely versatile rhythm section drives the action. Rough guitars and playful keywords with Sherinian vibes crown the event. Yes, the long middle section with its queen-heavy dramaturgy is a bit out of the ordinary, but at the same time has charm. Out of nowhere, loud and rough, flirting with djent chic, it turns to sci-fi downfall.

While this monstrosity is still being digested, Ring Of Gyges are already several doors down. The constant seething of “Nautilus” together with rough overtones radiates menace, but also takes time for a wacky guitar solo. A little later, “Parasite” surprises with a touch of carnivool, almost bursting with tension. The nervous energy and the whiny melody put you in a good mood. In the grand finale “Find Me Here” the quintet finally sings the great anthem, taking everything in for themselves and being pleasantly calm at the right moments. Muse and Angels & Airwaves drop in for the stadium-ready final act.

Despite all the superficial exaggeration, which is also reflected in the mighty playing time of over an hour, the Icelanders remain surprisingly down to earth. “Metamorphosis” seems earthy and yet virtuosic, bows to all sorts of greats and at the same time goes its own way in a concentrated manner, which fits wonderfully into the large Neo-Prog squad. Overall, Ring Of Gyges prove to be a bit rawer and more direct, emphasizing the metallic more – a very welcome splash of color that suggests big things for the future.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/19/2023

Available through: ViciSolum Productions / Sound Pollution

Website: www.ringofgygesband.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theringofgyges

