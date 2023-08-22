RINGWORM – Return with their ninth album

RINGWORM returns with the highly anticipated 9th album, Seeing Through Fire, out August 18th. was released by Nuclear Blast Records. Check out the new video for House Of Flies!



Extreme metal masters RINGWORM today announced their long-awaited return with the release of their 9th album, Seeing Through Fire, out now on Nuclear Blast Records. An auditory wrecking ball of filth, chaos and reckless abandon, RINGWORM sink their teeth into the listener with pounding tracks like “Thought Crimes”, “No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy” and the devastating track “House of Flies”.

Founding vocalist Human Furnace had this to say about the album: “We’re pretty excited about ‘Seeing Through Fire’. It’s a total burner. It’s a straight forward album that will kick your face in the face and make you wonder what hit you.” We’ve never felt the need to reinvent our own wheel,” but with this album we tried a few new things sonically, and we’re very happy with the result. Of course that’s the intention every time we record a new record, but we feel that the overall sound, feel and aggression of ‘Seeing Through Fire’ surpasses many of our past records. Which is not always an easy task for anyone familiar with our catalogue. With every new record you have to dig deeper.”

To coincide with the album release, RINGWORM released a new video for the smashing track “House of Flies” today. Check it out here:

HF comments on the song with the words: “”House of Flies is about the secrets we all hold and how they can make you feel dead inside. As they fester and multiply, they eventually surface and the fly is a universal harbinger of death and decay to be felt.“

Seeing Through Fire Tracklisting:

1. Seeing Through Fire

2. Carved In Stone

3. No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy

4. Death Hoax

5. Thought Crimes

6. Unavoidable Truth

7. House of Flies

8. You Want It To

9. Mental Decontrol

10. Power and Blood

11. Playing God

About RINGWORM:

Rarely is there a band that nestles in your ear canals and wreaks havoc with a combination of sounds so unique that it breaks you out of the monotony of everyday music and firmly roots you in the terrain of admiration. Cleveland, Ohio’s RINGWORM are no strangers to the concept and have been mesmerizing metalheads with their unorthodox melodies for over 30 years. Recently signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the boys are preparing to release their ninth studio album, Seeing Through Fire.

“We wanted a slightly different approach and look than the previous albums, it’s a new era for us,” explains lead singer and founder James Bulloch, aka The Human Furnace. “It’s a bit like going back to our roots, you always have those moments where you want to go back to your comfort zone, but at the same time you also want to expand that comfort zone.”

A very different sound quality was achieved with Seeing Through Fire, as the technology allowed RINGWORM to remove all previous limitations placed on them during the production and recording process. Again collaborating with Noah Buchanan of Mercinary Studios in Cleveland, this was the first time everything, including the vocals, was recorded in the same room. With Seeing Through Fire recorded and artwork completed, the album was wrapped and ready to go when Nuclear Blast Records learned of RINGWORM’s motivation for releasing it in 2023. “We are happy to be working with Nuclear Blast, especially at this stage. It opens a lot of doors for us and a lot more people can hear what we’re doing. We look forward to working with you; it’s nice to have their team, their machine, around us.”

Keep an eye out for the latest from RINGWORM: Seeing Through Fire, due out in Summer 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

RINGWORM are:

James ‚Human Furnace’ Bulloch (Gesang)

Matt Sorg (guitar)

Mike Lare (guitars)

Ed Stephens (Bass)

