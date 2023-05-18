Home » Río Cuarto: a cyclist had an accident and his family launched a collection to cover the rehabilitation
Entertainment

Río Cuarto: a cyclist had an accident and his family launched a collection to cover the rehabilitation

by admin
Río Cuarto: a cyclist had an accident and his family launched a collection to cover the rehabilitation

the cyclist of Fourth quarterJosé Fabio Gatto (52), and in February of this year suffered an accident at the city’s velodrome.

In that frame, he had a strong blow to his head. The first months he was admitted to a clinic in the city of Córdoba in intensive care.

  • More news from Rio Cuarto

Now neurological rehabilitation began at a medical center located in Saldán. The treatment is very expensive. And since her family does not have social work, they launched a solidarity collection to raise the money to cover the expenses.

Matías, son of the injured cyclist, told Somos Río Cuarto that the treatment costs one and a half million pesos per month.

The people who want collaborate with the family You can do it through the following data.

Newsletter

If you are interested in receiving news from Río Cuarto in your email every week, subscribe to this newsletter for free in the space below.

See also  “Forget me not”: 100 Renaissance portraits at the Rijksmuseum

You may also like

Collective: the Government ordered mandatory conciliation and there...

The perfect man in “King the Land” is...

anticipate that demand will reach an all-time high...

The revival of the classic drama “The Mutiny”...

Is the water coming? How will the weather...

Image director Zhang Xuerun passed away at the...

Cristina Kirchner on the verge of breaking down...

The man who killed his daughter in Córdoba...

The Argentine film Los delinquents was presented at...

Cecilia Cheung generously posted a photo of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy