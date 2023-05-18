Río Cuarto: a cyclist had an accident and his family launched a collection to cover the rehabilitation

the cyclist of Fourth quarterJosé Fabio Gatto (52), and in February of this year suffered an accident at the city’s velodrome.

In that frame, he had a strong blow to his head. The first months he was admitted to a clinic in the city of Córdoba in intensive care.

Now neurological rehabilitation began at a medical center located in Saldán. The treatment is very expensive. And since her family does not have social work, they launched a solidarity collection to raise the money to cover the expenses.

Matías, son of the injured cyclist, told Somos Río Cuarto that the treatment costs one and a half million pesos per month.

The people who want collaborate with the family You can do it through the following data.

