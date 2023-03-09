A man lost his life this Thursday after colliding with his car against a column of the pedestrian walkway that crosses the link of the A005 route, near Cottolengo Don Orione, in the city ​​of rio cuarto.

According to sources from the Río Cuarto departmental The voice, The accident occurred this Thursday at 1:50 in the morning for reasons to be established.

The victim, a native of Córdoba capital, was driving a Chevrolet Onix when it hit the catwalk.

A local emergency service assisted the man, who confirmed the death at the scene.

