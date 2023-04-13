From April 10 to May 12, people over 25 years of age, who have not completed secondary school, may sign up for a special program at the National University of Rio Cuarto (UNRC) to study careers in the 2024 school year.

As reported by the press department of the UNRCIn Argentina, Higher Education Law No. 24,521/1995 establishes that those over 25 years of age without a secondary degree can enter the University “as long as they demonstrate through evaluations that they have preparation and/or work experience in accordance with the studies that are proposed.” start, as well as sufficient aptitudes and knowledge to complete them satisfactorily.

In Río Cuarto, pre-entry for people over 25 years of age without a secondary level degree at UNRC depends on the Academic Secretary, and allows those who have finished primary level and have not completed secondary can start a career in the five faculties that exist.

Requirements to access the UNRC pre-admission

Be 25 years old by June 30 of the year of registration.

Possess a complete primary or incomplete secondary degree.

Submit the following documentation before September 1, virtually and through a PDF file:

DNI, with the front and back scanned on a single sheet.

Passport-type photograph in digital format (it is the image that will be used for identification in your academic and/or administrative procedures).

CUIL certificate in PDF format downloaded from the Anses page.

Birth Certificate updated and legalized by the Civil Registry with an age NOT older than 2 years and in PDF file.

Certificate of studies composed of one of these two alternatives:

Copy of the original final certificate of primary studies, issued by the Ministry of Education of the province.

Copy of the parent book authenticated by the Director of the secondary school (signature and seal).

Organization of pre-admission in Río Cuarto

This pre-admission, which is mostly face-to-face, begins in June and ends in December, organized in two stages:

workshops carried out by members of the areas of Educational Technology, Vocational Guidance and Academic Communication and Learning Guidance. The workshops are mandatory, and must be met with a minimum of 80% attendance.

carried out by members of the areas of Educational Technology, Vocational Guidance and Academic Communication and Learning Guidance. The workshops are mandatory, and must be met with a minimum of 80% attendance. Modules with general contents of the disciplines, according to the Faculties to which the chosen careers belong. The exams of each module must be PASSED upon completion, without exception.

Registration form

Those interested can enter the corresponding banner of https://www.unrc.edu.ar/, where everything related to the proposal is explained. There you will find the REGISTRATION button, which will take you to the corresponding form: https://sisinfo.unrc.edu.ar/publico/sial/mayores25/

Clarification. If a person has complied with the scheduled pre-admission activities, this does not imply that he will obtain a certificate of completion of secondary studies.

