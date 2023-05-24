Río Negro contributed 231 million to four irrigation consortiums

The Río Negro State assisted four irrigation consortiums with 231 million pesos to “solve operating expenses” of their systems. These “non-refundable” contributions were formalized in recent weeks. In Río Negro, the total registered irrigation area reaches 138 thousand hectaresdistributed in eight zones and with the participation of 18 consortiums, managed -mainly- by the producers.

According to the decrees, the disbursements are oriented to cover “operating expensesoperation and maintenance”.

System history indicates that the deficits are generated -essentially- by the low level of payment of the producers of the irrigation service, which is enhanced in inflationary periods since they accentuate the lack of financing.

In the objective of improving income, the Province encouraged that this function be delegated by the consortia of producers to the Collection Agency although only one -the one from Valle Inferior- yielded the collection to the agency while its peers from Huergo and Salto Anderson-Río Colorado analyze that possibility.

The DPA did not report the attendances and their reasons, but RIO NEGRO confirmed -at least- four “non-reimbursable contributions” in recent weeks.

The oldest was assigned to the Cinco Saltos y Cordero consortium, totaling just over 82 million, with a payment of 48.9 million and eleven monthly installments of 3 million. It is specified -according to decree No. 310 of April 3- that the assistance has “the purpose of solving the costs of operation, operation and administration of the irrigation and drainage networks foreseen as an operating deficit for 2023 and the expenses of acquisition, possession and operation of heavy equipment”.

For its part, decree No. 450, the DPA establishes an assistance of almost 72 million for the Riego del Valle Inferior consortium and, on the same day, No. 451 was signed, which sets a “non-refundable contribution” for something more than 60 million for the one from Salto Andersen.

Previously, on April 11, Decree No. 336 determined a disbursement for the Second Degree Consortium of Choele Choel Island, which is around 17 million pesos. The same is explained for the “expenses of operation, operation and maintenance of the consortium network”.

The Provincial Water Department regulates the irrigation service, based on the supervision of 18 consortiums. For the agency, this mechanism “constitutes the most efficient form of provision”, which is “the organization of the users of the system themselves”.

With the consortia, the system reaches 86% of the area, that is, 117,000 hectares, with 12,300 users, out of 138,000 hectares.

Irrigated production is the greatest potentiality, with 500,000 irrigable hectares.

Since the reception of the system by the Nation, the Province has been delegating the operation to the Irrigation consortiums.

The organization operates and supplies water to the plots through secondary, tertiary and quaternary channels. In addition, there are the Second Degree consortia that maintain the collection works and the trunk networks.

In the Alto Valle there are eight consortiums, one of the Second Seven of the First Degree, which are those of Five Jumps and Lamb; of Cipolletti; from Allen-Fernández Oro; of rock; of Cervantes; of Huergo; and Regina, Godoy and Chichinales.

A contribution to the AIC for 36 million pesos

The Provincial Water Department recently reported a financial contribution of more than 36 million for the operation of the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC), destined to cover the “deficit resulting from the 2022 budget”.

In the official information, the organization from Río Negro indicated that the Executive Committee of the AIC asked the member provinces to update amounts against the “resources received and the inflation rates prepared by the National State.”

The “missing” of 2022 was just over 38 million and the Río Negro quota was 6.38 million. Thus, the DPA established a “supplementary contribution” and a total disbursement for the AIC of 36,127,522 pesos is recorded.



