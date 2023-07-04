Río Negro created a new Directorate for Sexual Diversity Policies

The Secretariat of Gender and Diversity of the Ministry of Human Development and Solidarity Articulation, appointed Amira Cerda, activist and militant for LGBTI+ rights, as the new Director of Sexual Diversity Policies.

“This is a historic event, since it is the first time that a person of diversity has held a position within the Province. I am very happy and I celebrate the opening of this new addresswe will work with a lot of commitment and responsibility”, affirmed the new official, Amira Cerda.

This direction will depend on Gender and Diversity and in this sense they affirmed that its objective is to “continue generating channels of dialogue and joint work between the provincial State, social organizations and people of sexual diversity. In addition to begin to carry out awareness workshops, visibility activities and training sessions.

While hehe Minister of Social Development of Rio Negro, Luciana De La Fuente, maintained that “this unique opportunity that we have, It is very important, to lay the foundations for what we have been developing as a provincial government throughout the administration and it is precisely the construction of a more just, egalitarian and inclusive society.

He added that “we continue to generate public policies designed and directed specifically to accompany and solve the problems of people of diversity throughout the territory.





