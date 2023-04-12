Home Entertainment Río Tercero: a fire caused total losses in a downtown business
Entertainment

Río Tercero: a fire caused total losses in a downtown business

by admin
Río Tercero: a fire caused total losses in a downtown business

A major fire in a baby and children’s clothing store caused the total loss of the garments that were in the premises, located on Vélez Sársfield and Miter streets, in the heart of the city of Río Tercero.

The fire started in the clothing warehouse, where the fire was intense and the smoke and heat spread throughout the premises.

No one was affected, since the fire broke out at 2:30 p.m., when the premises were closed to the public.

More news from Río Tercero and Almafuerte

The high temperature caused the local ceiling to break, which ended up affecting an adjoining business, an important bazaar, since both are in the same room, divided by a wall.

The high concentration of temperature caused “serious structural damage that must be reviewed,” he commented to The voice the head of the Fire Department, Marcelo Domínguez.

“The causes of origin are unknown, what we do know is that it started in a deposit,” he described.

35 firefighters who arrived in five crews, three fire trucks and two tankers worked at the site. In addition, two support vehicles and two patient transfer units attended the scene.

See also  COLMO and 1% of the world's super individuals experience the life of Shuzhi in the singing of four folk singers_TOM News

You may also like

Bullrich promised the countryside to lift the exchange...

Glittering Stars, Stars Appear at FRED MONSIEUR FRED...

Viedma will have a new kindergarten

Exploring the Different Types of Casino Bonuses Available...

Sinsacate will put social land up for sale:...

Mauricio Macri: “We are going to go to...

He was convicted of sexual abuse of a...

Electronic commerce: Nike opened its own “e-commerce” for...

Michael Jordan’s shoes set a world record

Mojave Audio MA-201fet: FOH tuner’s new style of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy