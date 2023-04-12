A major fire in a baby and children’s clothing store caused the total loss of the garments that were in the premises, located on Vélez Sársfield and Miter streets, in the heart of the city of Río Tercero.

The fire started in the clothing warehouse, where the fire was intense and the smoke and heat spread throughout the premises.

No one was affected, since the fire broke out at 2:30 p.m., when the premises were closed to the public.

The high temperature caused the local ceiling to break, which ended up affecting an adjoining business, an important bazaar, since both are in the same room, divided by a wall.

The high concentration of temperature caused “serious structural damage that must be reviewed,” he commented to The voice the head of the Fire Department, Marcelo Domínguez.

“The causes of origin are unknown, what we do know is that it started in a deposit,” he described.

35 firefighters who arrived in five crews, three fire trucks and two tankers worked at the site. In addition, two support vehicles and two patient transfer units attended the scene.

