Riquelme and the Ibarra-Macri duo compete in the Boca elections

The elections in Boca Juniors began after 9:30, with a small delay due to the effects of the storm that hit the city of Buenos Aires during the early hours, and the more than 94,000 members authorized to vote will choose between two options until 6:00 p.m.: Juan Román Riquelme, one of the greatest “xeneizes” idols, and Andrés Ibarra, Mauricio Macri’s running mate.

The vote in La Bombonera will have a special participant: president Javier Milei, who confirmed his attendance in his capacity as an active member authorized to vote.

Riquelme, presidential candidate for the ruling party, and Macri, Andrés Ibarra’s vice candidate on the opposition list “Pasión+Gestión”, will compete after a judicial process to challenge a group of partners included in the registry.

Milei, active member number 76,296, will vote at table 20 at a still undetermined time.

The Boca elections should have been held on December 3, their original date, but the opposition judicialized the issue and accused the ruling party of “serious irregularities in the registers.”

That incident motivated the intervention of justice that gave rise to the initial claim when the case fell to Judge Alejandra Abrevaya, who suspended the elections in the first instance.

However, Chamber E of the Civil Appeals Chamber made up of judges Ricardo Rosi, José Fajre and Marisa Sorini, considered that the ruling in the first instance was incorrectly granted, revoked it and set an election date for this Sunday.

At the end of the week the opposition presented a new precautionary measure, which is also being processed in the Abrevaya court, in which they requested that the 13,364 objected members vote in tables separate from the rest and that was granted.

So the tables observed by the Judge where the 13,364 objected members are must vote separately and may be filmed with the intervening observer of the General Inspection of Justice (IGJ).

Regarding the election, it is estimated that Boca will break a new vote record, with 94,188 members being qualified and it is expected to far exceed the 36,000 from the 2019 elections, when the Jorge Amor Ameal-Riquelme formula defeated the other two. options, the lists made up of Christian Gribaudo-Juan Carlos Crespi and José Beraldi-Royco Ferrari.

