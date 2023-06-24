Riquelme says goodbye at the Bombonera and Messi goes as a special guest: time and TV

Juan Román Riquelme, who today celebrates his 45th birthday and is one of the greatest idols in the history of Boca, will hold his farewell party at La Bombonera this Sunday from 4:00 p.m., with sold-out tickets and the stellar presence, among others, of Lionel Messi, who today celebrates his first 36 years.

Román will offer his last function as a soccer player, in what he calls “the patio of his house”, where he will go out to have fun, surrounded by players who shared his time with Boca Juniors and the Argentine national team with him.

The historic ex-engagement xeneize began his birthday celebration on Friday night, together with coaches from the lower divisions, former teammates, friends and the club’s secretary, Ricardo Rosica. Everything happened at the Ezeiza training center.

The collection of tomorrow’s party is estimated to be close to 3 million dollars. The amount will be used to build a gym for the minor categories of the property, which he himself defines as “his second home.”

Eight years after announcing his retirement, in January 2015 (his last club was Argentinos Juniors), Román will finally have his long-awaited farewell party, now as vice president of the club that he is a fan of.

The last official match he played on that field was on May 11, 2014 in the victory against Lanús 3-0 on date 18 of the Final tournament.

Those who are among the privileged 56,000 spectators who will be at the Alberto J. Armando stadium will surely live one of the days that will remain in the history of collective memory. Only members and subscribers who paid tickets between 15,000 and 70,000 pesos will be able to attend, depending on the location.

The doors will open at 12:00 so that the crowd can enter with ease. At 4:00 p.m. the party will begin with musical shows and at 6:00 p.m. there will be the main match between Boca of 2000 and the Argentine team of 2006 and 2008. The event will end with Román’s words to the public in the form of a farewell.

The celebration will be televised by Public TV, with production of Tournaments and Competitions, from 5:00 p.m. and 400 media from the country and abroad are accredited. There will be no photographers, only the one provided by the organization of the party.

Regarding the security issue, the meeting will have the protocol by the organizations of the City of Buenos Aires as if it were a superclassic with 1,200 troops adding the private agents.

Of the guests, the presence of Messi monopolizes all eyes. The Rosario will be the other great protagonist, who will require special treatment for his arrival and departure from the Bombonera.

The best player in the world will step on the lawn of the xeneize temple for the seventh time; He previously did it five times with the national team and the other time in a match to benefit the Javier “Pupi” Zanetti foundation.

Román and the future Inter Miami player will be the only two guests who will not be at the previous lunch that will be held for the soccer players and coaches summoned from 1:00 p.m. at the hotel located in the Monserrat neighborhood, where the Boquense team usually gathers.

The other attraction apart from the two “10” will be the return of “Viceroy” Carlos Bianchi, who will officiate as coach of Boca del 2000. He is the most winning coach in the history of Boca.

While Alfio Basile and José Néstor Pekerman will lead the footballers of the Argentine national team.

Messi will not be the only active ‘Scaloneta’ player to act, as Riquelme shared a dressing room with others such as Leandro Paredes in his time at Boca and Ángel Di María at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Both players, through a A video that went viral on social media confirmed their participation in the friendly.

The coaching staff of the selected team will also be present with Lionel Scaloni at the helm, who uploaded a video confirming his presence, along with Walter Samuel, Pablo Aimar and Roberto Ayala.

On the part of Boca there will be almost all the footballers of the golden age of Bianchi, who will wear the official shirt and with the new sponsor of a betting agency on their chest, with two important absences such as Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Martín Palermo.

The La Plata twin, who had announced his presence on networks, called Riquelme to apologize, since he was going to watch his son’s game in the MLS Under 20 final.

Meanwhile, the former goalscorer directs Platense, who will play tomorrow against Arsenal, in Sarandí, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Prior to the tribute, Trueno, who is a native of La Boca and a well-known fan of Xeneize, Damas Gratis and Onda Sabanera, will perform.

Riquelme won an Intercontinental Cup, 3 Copa Libertadores and 6 local titles, between the League and the Cup with the Boca jersey. With his game he was forever marked in the history of the Ribera entity.

