After “War for the Planet of the Apes” in 2017, a new series of works named “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” officially released a series of information, and 20th Century Studios also took the lead in releasing the concept map of the film. The film is the follow-up to the “Planet of the Apes” reboot trilogy, and director Wes Ball said the film is about to enter production, with Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison in charge of writing the script. Freya Allan, who played Ciri in “The Witcher”, and Owen Teague in “Bloodline” will star in this work. Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, said: “With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are honored to continue the franchise’s legacy of imaginative, thought-provoking films, and can’t wait to share Wes Ball’s inspiring vision for the series with audiences in 2024. The extraordinary imagination of a new chapter.” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is scheduled to be released in 2024, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to related news.

