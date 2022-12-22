Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games released Risk of Rain Returns today, a remake of the classic Risk of Rain with enhanced visuals and a ton of new, never-before-seen features and content. It’s scheduled for release in 2023 and will be available on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Players can wishlist the game on both platforms.

Watch the animated trailer for Risk of Rain Returns here: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1X24y1U76M/

Duncan Drummond, co-founder of Hopoo Games, said: “Risk of Rain Returns took everything we learned while making Rain in the Rain 2 and applied it to the original game we created in our dorm. As we plan our future as developers, it’s important to look back Our early work means a lot to us. Risk of Rain Returns is a small token of our gratitude for this incredible community. We hope everyone is as excited about the future as we are.”

Developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Risk of Rain Returns recreates the 2013 original from the ground up. Now with an updated code base, it expands upon the original and delivers the functionality and experience of the smash hit Risk of Rain 2.

Drop a capsule on the planet Petrichor V again (or for the first time) and enjoy HD pixel art, original and new music by Chris Christodoulou, tons of balance changes, and more. For players new to Adventures in the Rain, get ready to battle hordes of challenging monsters that threaten your survival, collect and combine items to enhance your abilities, and increase your power as the number and difficulty of enemies increases Promoted to the general level of invincibility.

This decade-old modern game has been thoughtfully designed, beautifully remastered, and packed with fresh new ways to play. In the iconic roguelike, no two games are ever the same, and now with enhanced new and familiar survivors, customizable survivor abilities, fresh items, deadly monsters and game modes, it’s never been more Not as real as it is now.

Risk of Rain Returns implements improved multiplayer that makes playing with friends smoother than ever.

About Hopoo Games

Hopoo Games, a small team that began as two University of Washington students, found success with the award-winning indie Adventure in the Rain in 2013, followed by Deadbolt in 2016. Now, the team of indie gaming veterans is back in 2020 with the highly anticipated sequel to Adventure in the Rain, titled Adventure in the Rain 2. Learn more at hopoogames.com.

About Gearbox Publishing

Gearbox Publishing was founded in 2016 with the goal of helping developers around the world bring their products to market while retaining their unique creative vision. This mission began with the critically acclaimed Homeworld remake collection for PC and has since spawned many titles and collaborations, including Adventure in the Rain 2, tinyBuild’s Hello Neighbor, System Era Softworks’ Astroneer , Compulsion Games’ We Happy Few, and Counterplay Games’ PlayStation 5 debut Godfall. Gearbox Publishing remains committed to its mission of entertaining the world and being the most developer-friendly publisher in the industry. The Gearbox Entertainment Company is a proud member of the Embracer Group AB family of companies, which is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Primary Market (EMBRAC B). For more information, visit www.GearboxPublishing.com.